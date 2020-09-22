ProtocolNow Deepens Management Team With Appointment Of Vincenzo Berghella, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtocolNow, a leading provider of real-time protocols accessible anytime, anywhere, has appointed Dr. Vincenzo Berghella, M.D. to the newly-created position of Chief Medical Officer. Dr Berghella, an internationally recognized pioneer in labor and delivery protocols with over 26 years in the field, will oversee the company's continued initiatives to improve protocol lifecycle management with easy to use technology.

The announcement follows the recent appointments of Charles Lukens as CEO, Pankaj (PJ) Likhmania as CIO, and Jeff Weyant as Director of Operations to solidify the leadership team.

"Berghella's experience in protocol life cycles will guide the product and growth strategies as ProtocolNow evolves its software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model," said Lukens. "His experience developing, implementing, and enhancing life saving protocols not only at Jefferson Hospital but throughout the entire medical field with his published works will be instrumental in delivering the next generation of our protocol management platform. We are truly excited to have someone with his prestigious background joining the team."

Along with joining ProtocolNow, Berghella specializes in Maternal-fetal Medicine (MFM), the medical term for high-risk pregnancy. He is Director of MFM and Professor of Ob-Gyn at Thomas Jefferson University (TJU) in Philadelphia. He is Editor of Evidenced Based Obstetrics and Evidence Based Maternal Fetal Medicine, with books now in their third edition with easy-to-follow guidelines for health care workers helping pregnant women with preconception care, prenatal care, labor and delivery, as well as pregnancies complicated by medical, fetal or obstetrical problems.

ProtocolNow not only has a state-of-the-art platform but a well rounded and highly capable team. "This is really just the beginning of so many great things to come," noted Lukens. "We plan on taking this industry by storm as healthcare protocol delivery has been in desperate need of a technological overhaul for years."

About ProtocolNow

ProtocolNow is a software platform that houses the protocol lifecycle. In business, protocols are everywhere, and properly managed and followed protocols deliver more consistent service and results. ProtocolNow empowers clients to develop, train on, apply and refine protocols with their easy-to-use proprietary platform. Learn more at ProtocolNow.com

