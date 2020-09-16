ProtoLytic, LLC Welcomes Tedd Thomas as New Chief Revenue Officer

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ProtoLytic, an innovative healthcare software development company, announced the appointment of Tedd Thomas as Chief Revenue Officer. Tedd brings over twenty years of executive management and sales experience in the workers' compensation healthcare industry.

"Tedd Thomas will be a tremendous asset to ProtoLytic to communicate the value that our company brings to the industry and to fuel growth. Tedd and I worked together at TechHealth for many years until its successful merger with One Call Medical, and I'm delighted to again be working with him in this new endeavor," said Tom Sweet, ProtoLytic Managing Director and CEO. ProtoLytic's executive team has a proven track record of delivering value to its shareholders with pioneering solutions.

"I'm excited to work with the ProtoLytic organization that is uniquely positioned in the claims processing market space. Customers who work with ProtoLytic have told me the company's software is a disrupter in the industry," Tedd added.

About Tedd Thomas

Mr. Thomas has served in key positions for fast growing industry leaders, including GENEX, One Call Medical and TechHealth, where he was EVP of Sales. Tedd holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communications from the University of South Florida.

About ProtoLytic, LLC

ProtoLytic, LLC was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. ProtoLytic's technology drives efficiencies for customers and integrates all the complex state rules and evidence-based medical guidelines to improve outcomes.

