Proton Clinical Research Center of the Shandong Cancer Hospital First APAC Member of FlashForward Consortium

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Varian (NYSE: VAR) today announced the Proton Clinical Research Center of the Shandong Cancer Hospital, is the first center in Asia Pacific to join the FlashForward™ Consortium. The Consortium now includes 15 institutions and is focused on preclinical research, clinical implementation, and advocacy efforts for FLASH Therapy.

FLASH Therapy is an experimental non-invasive treatment modality using an external beam delivered in high doses, at ultra-high speeds (less than 1 second), and in one to three sessions. It represents an exciting and potentially promising new direction in the treatment of cancer.

At the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, GA earlier this year, Varian presented publicly the first pre-clinical results of its research on FLASH in partnership with the University of Maryland School of Medicine's Department of Radiation Oncology and the Maryland Proton Treatment Center. The FLASH Therapy preclinical tests showed reduced toxicity in healthy tissues and organs, compared to conventional proton treatments, displaying 25-30 percent less damage to lung tissue, resulting in less fibrosis of the lung, and an average of 35 percent reduction in skin dermatitis during treatment. The tests, in mice models, were conducted on a modified clinical device capable of translation to humans.

"We are aiming to build a first-class proton therapy center, training and research base," said Professor Yu Jinming, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering and president of Shandong Cancer Hospital & Institute. "We are happy to join the Consortium and be involved in the research and development programs of this leading technology that could potentially provide improved clinical solutions for patients."

"We are pleased to welcome the Proton Clinical Research Center of the Shandong Cancer Hospital to this advanced research group," said Kolleen Kennedy, chief growth officer and president of Proton Therapy Solutions, Varian. "We look forward to their perspectives as the first member from APAC to this important research and development effort."

