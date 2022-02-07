Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market - Evolving Opportunities with Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. & Eisai Co. Ltd.| 35% of Growth to Originate from North America |17000+ Technavio Reports

Company Profiles

The proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market report provides complete insights on key vendors including AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Few companies with Key offerings -

Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - The company offers Omeprazole which is a specific inhibitor of the acid pump in the parietal cell.

Eisai Co. Ltd. - The company offers proton pump inhibitor Pariet tablets that are used as a treatment for gastric ulcer duodenal ulcer reflux esophagitis and other gastroenterological diseases.

Johnson and Johnson Inc. - The company offers a wide range of proton pump inhibitors.

Pfizer Inc., - The company offers Nexium 24HR which is a proton pump inhibitor, which means it stops acid production at the source, by blocking the pumps that release acid into the stomach.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.. - The company offers DEXILANT which is a proton pump inhibitor with a Dual Delayed Release formulation designed to provide two separate releases of medication.

To know about all major vendors with their key offerings - Click Now!

Market Dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as the reformulation of drugs, growth in prescription rate, and the strong prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease. However, the increasing lawsuits against PPIs are hindering market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge. The proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product , the market is classified into OTC PPIs and prescription PPIs. The proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market share growth by the OTC PPIs segment will be significant during the forecast period.

, the market is classified into OTC PPIs and prescription PPIs. The proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market share growth by the OTC PPIs segment will be significant during the forecast period. By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , Asia , and ROW. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

