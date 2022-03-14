Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market size to Grow by USD 3.45 bn | Technavio

The proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market covers the following areas:

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market Sizing

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market Forecast

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges

The reformulation of drugs is one of the key factors driving the growth of the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market. Drug delivery systems such as transdermal patches, extended-release (ER) formulations, and orally disintegrating tablets increase the efficacy of drugs either by increasing patient compliance or by increasing the bioavailability of the drug. The reformulation of marketed drugs also provides an opportunity to grab patent term extensions, which can delay the entry of generic versions into the market. The reformulation of solid dosage forms, such as tablets, can provide a window for titrating the dose as per the individual requirements. The reformulation of drugs provides vendors with patent extension exclusivity and helps them maintain their position in the global proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market. Moreover, it increases the market size of these drugs.

The increasing lawsuits against PPIs will challenge the proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) market during the forecast period. The market is currently witnessing a rise in lawsuits filed against the use of PPIs by patients. It was claimed that PPIs had caused kidney failure in patients, and the manufacturers failed to inform about the potential side effects. As of April 2019, it is estimated that more than 10,000 lawsuits have been filed against PPIs in the US. PPIs are used for treating stomach acid conditions such as indigestion, dyspepsia, GERD, peptic ulcers, and acid reflux disease. However, the manufacturers failed to advise that long-term use of PPIs can raise the risk of developing cancer. These factors will challenge the market growth.

Some Key Vendors and their Offerings

AstraZeneca Plc - The company offers Losec that is a proton pump inhibitor, which helps to reduce the amount of acid produced by the stomach in patients with gastrointestinal reflux conditions and ulcers.

The company offers Losec that is a proton pump inhibitor, which helps to reduce the amount of acid produced by the stomach in patients with gastrointestinal reflux conditions and ulcers. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of proton pump inhibitors such as Esomeprazole Magnesium Capsules and many more.

The company offers a wide range of proton pump inhibitors such as Esomeprazole Magnesium Capsules and many more. Bausch Health Companies Inc. - The company offers proton pump inhibitors such as Zegerid that is used to treat certain stomach and esophagus problems by decreasing the amount of acid stomach makes.

The company offers proton pump inhibitors such as Zegerid that is used to treat certain stomach and esophagus problems by decreasing the amount of acid stomach makes. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - The company offers Esomeprazole which is a proton pump inhibitor acts on the luminal surface of gastric parietal cells resulting in inhibition of acid secretion.

The company offers Esomeprazole which is a proton pump inhibitor acts on the luminal surface of gastric parietal cells resulting in inhibition of acid secretion. Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - The company offers Omeprazole which is a specific inhibitor of the acid pump in the parietal cell.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 to join a community, who are eligible to view 3 reports monthly and download 3 reports annually.

Related Reports:

Radiopharmaceuticals Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

HDAC (Histone Deacetylase) Inhibitors Market by Route of Administration and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Proton Pump Inhibitors (PPIs) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.17% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.45 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Canada, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AstraZeneca Plc, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eisai Co. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., Pfizer Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

***1. Executive Summary

***2. Market Landscape

**2.1 Market ecosystem

*Exhibit 01: Parent market

**2.2: Market Characteristics

**2.2 Value chain analysis

*Exhibit 02: Value chain analysis : Pharmaceuticals

*2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery

*2.2.2 Integration and product development

*2.2.3 Manufacturing

*2.2.4 Outbound logistics

*2.2.5 Marketing and sales

*2.2.6 Support services

*2.2.7 Innovation

***3. Market Sizing

**3.1 Market definition

*Exhibit 03: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

**3.2 Market segment analysis

*Exhibit 04: Market segments

**3.3 Market size 2020

**3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

*Exhibit 05: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

*3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

*3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

*Exhibit 06: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

***4. Five Forces Analysis

**4.1 Five Forces Summary

*Exhibit 07: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

**4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

**4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

**4.4 Threat of new entrants

**4.5 Threat of substitutes

**4.6 Threat of rivalry

**4.7 Market condition

*Exhibit 08: Market condition - Five forces 2021

***5 Market Segmentation by Product

**5.1 Market segments

*The segments covered in this chapter are:

*OTC PPIs

*Prescription PPIs

*Exhibit 09: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

**5.2 Comparison by Product

*Exhibit 10: Comparison by Product

**5.3 OTC PPIs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 11: OTC PPIs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 12: OTC PPIs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.4 Prescription PPIs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 13: Prescription PPIs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 14: Prescription PPIs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**5.5 Market opportunity by Product

*Exhibit 15: Market opportunity by Product

***6 Customer landscape

**6.1 Overview

*Exhibit 16: Customer landscape

***7 Geographic Landscape

**7.1 Geographic segmentation

*Exhibit 17: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

**7.2 Geographic comparison

*Exhibit 18: Geographic comparison

**7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 19: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 20: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 21: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 22: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 23: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 24: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

*Exhibit 25: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

*Exhibit 26: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

**7.7 Key leading countries

*Exhibit 27: Key leading countries

**7.8 Market opportunity by geography

*Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

***8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

**8.1 Market drivers

*8.1.1 Reformulation of drugs

*8.1.2 Growth in prescription rate

*8.1.3 Strong prevalence of gastroesophageal reflux disease

**8.2 Market challenges

*8.2.1 Increasing lawsuits against PPIs

*8.2.2 Counterfeit drugs

*8.2.3 Stringent regulatory guidelines

*Exhibit 29: Impact of drivers and challenges

**8.3 Market trends

*8.3.1 Growing geriatric population

*8.3.2 Rising prevalence of obesity

*8.3.3 Rising utilization of PPIs

***9. Vendor Landscape

**9.1 Competitive scenario

**9.2 Vendor landscape

*Exhibit 30: Vendor Landscape

**9.3 Landscape disruption

*Exhibit 31: Landscape disruption

**9.4 Industry risks

*Exhibit 32: Industry risks

***10. Vendor Analysis

**10.1 Vendors covered

*Exhibit 33: Vendors covered

**10.2 Market positioning of vendors

*Exhibit 34: Market positioning of vendors

**10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

*Exhibit 35: AstraZeneca Plc - Overview

*Exhibit 36: AstraZeneca Plc - Product and service

*Exhibit 37: AstraZeneca Plc - Key offerings

**10.4 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

*Exhibit 38: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 39: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 40: Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. - Key offerings

**10.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

*Exhibit 41: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 42: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 43: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 44: Bausch Health Companies Inc. - Segment focus

**10.6 Bayer AG

*Exhibit 45: Bayer AG - Overview

*Exhibit 46: Bayer AG - Business segments

*Exhibit 47: Bayer AG - Key offerings

*Exhibit 48: Bayer AG - Segment focus

**10.7 Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

*Exhibit 49: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 50: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 51: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 52: Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Segment focus

*10.8 Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd.

*Exhibit 53: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 54: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 55: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 56: Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd. - Segment focus

*10.9 Eisai Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 57: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 58: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Business segments

*Exhibit 59: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 60: Eisai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

**10.10 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

*Exhibit 61: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 62: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 63: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 64: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

**10.11 Pfizer Inc.

*Exhibit 65: Pfizer Inc. - Overview

*Exhibit 66: Pfizer Inc. - Business segments

*Exhibit 67: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

*Exhibit 68: Pfizer Inc. - Segment focus

**10.12 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

*Exhibit 69: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Overview

*Exhibit 70: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Product and service

*Exhibit 71: Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

***11. Appendix

**11.1 Scope of the report

*11.1.1 Market definition

*11.1.2 Objectives

*11.1.3 Notes and caveats

**11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

*Exhibit 72: Currency conversion rates for US$

**11.3 Research Methodology

*Exhibit 73: Research Methodology

*Exhibit 74: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

*Exhibit 75: Information sources

**11.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio