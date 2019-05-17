Proton Therapy Center in Prague Becomes First Czech Clinic to Order RayStation

STOCKHOLM, May 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proton Therapy Center Czech (Prague PTC) is the only one of its kind in Czechia, and it has selected RayStation® as its sole treatment planning system. This is RaySearch's first order from Czechia.

Prague PTC was established in 2012 and has since then been treating patients with a wide scale of cancer diagnoses such as prostate, lung, breast, head-and-neck and brain, using proton therapy.

Following an evaluation of the leading systems, RayStation was chosen due to features such as robust evaluation and Monte Carlo dose computation/optimization for proton therapy. Besides these applications, the order includes additional modules for pencil-beam scanning, deformable registration and dose tracking. The clinic is equipped with IBA's proton therapy delivery system.

Václav Laštovka, CEO of Proton Therapy Center Czech, says: "The fact that we invest in innovation, science and research, enables us to achieve excellent therapeutic results while being a world leader in the industry. That is why we chose RayStation's technologically advanced treatment planning software. We strongly believe that it will allow us to further streamline the important part of the treatment – the planning process, and thus make high-quality treatments available to a large volume of patients."

Johan Löf, CEO of RaySearch, says: "We are pleased to meet the needs of Prague PTC, and it is especially satisfying to have received our first order in Czechia. Proton therapy is a key focus area for RaySearch, and we are committed to supporting the growing interest in this treatment technique worldwide. We are confident that our future collaboration with Prague PTC will be successful and beneficial for the clinic's international patient group."

The total order value is 6,2 MSEK and the majority of the revenue will be recognized within Q2 2019.

About Proton Therapy Center Czech

Proton Therapy Center Czech is one of Europe's leading proton therapy providers. Since 2012, their services have been sought by clients from 25 countries. The center is prepared to provide treatment for over 2.500 patients annually, using 4 treatment rooms. So far almost 4000 patients have been treated at PTC with proton pencil beam scanning.

About RaySearch

RaySearch is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions to improve cancer care. The company markets the RayStation treatment planning system and RayCare*, the next-generation oncology information system, worldwide. Over 2,600 clinics in more than 65 countries use RaySearch's software to improve life and outcomes for patients. The company was founded in 2000 and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003.

About RayCare

RayCare is designed to support the complex logistical challenges of modern oncology clinics. It represents the future of oncology information system technology, supporting the vision of one oncology workflow. Many cancer patients receive a combination of treatment types, and RayCare is designed to reflect that. It will efficiently coordinate activities in radiation therapy, chemotherapy and surgery and will offer advanced features for clinical resource optimization, workflow automation and adaptive radiation therapy. RayCare is being developed with tomorrow's requirements for advanced analytics and decision support in mind.

About RayStation

RayStation is a flexible, innovative treatment planning system, chosen by many of the leading cancer centers worldwide. It combines unique features such as unmatched adaptive therapy capabilities, multi-criteria optimization, market-leading algorithms for IMRT and VMAT optimization with highly accurate dose engines for photon, electron, proton and carbon ion therapy. RayStation supports a wide range of treatment machines, providing one control center for all treatment planning needs and ensuring centers get greater value from existing equipment. RayStation also seamlessly integrates with RayCare, the next-generation oncology information system. By harmonizing the treatment planning, we enable better care for cancer patients worldwide.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

