Proton Therapy Experts Gather Online for National Proton Conference on April 14th to 16th 2021

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry leaders and proton therapy experts from across the globe are registered to attend the National Proton Conference virtually on April 15th and 16th. "The virtual event offers flexibility and an opportunity to connect with peers and learn without the expense of lodging and travel. It is a cost-effective event for health institutions that are facing economic and administrative burdens from this pandemic," explains Jennifer Maggiore, Executive Director of the National Association for Proton Therapy. The event will offer a variety of presentations with updates on the latest research supporting the benefits of proton beam therapy with physician leaders from leading cancer centers. Keynote speakers, Ron Rivera, Washington Football Coach, and Grace Eline, pediatric cancer survivor and advocate will present the patient side of the value of proton beam therapy. Mevion Medical Systems, a leader in single room proton systems, is the presenting sponsor with a featured presentation "Expanding IMPT and FLASH with Adaptive Aperture pMLC". Other topics will focus on development of proton centers, construction and design of a proton center, the future of proton therapy and important health policy updates. Maggiore adds "During this pandemic, we have witnessed the decline in access to cancer care and major barriers for patients seeking preventative and curative treatment for cancer. It is more important than ever to strengthen our collaboration through shared knowledge and advocate and promote cancer care, research and access to the most advanced and innovative technologies available for cancer patients."

The National Association for Proton Therapy (NAPT) is an independent nonprofit organization founded in 1990 to educate and increase awareness about the clinical benefits of proton therapy. Its members include 38 of the nation's leading cancer centers some of whom are NCI-designated comprehensive cancer centers and NCCN members. The mission of NAPT is to work collaboratively to raise public awareness of the clinical benefits of proton therapy, ensure patients' choice and access to affordable proton therapy, and encourage cooperative research and innovation to advance the appropriate and cost-effective utilization of proton therapy.