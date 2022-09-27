Proton Therapy Market to Record a CAGR of 8.38%, Advanced Oncotherapy plc and Elekta AB Among Key Market Contributors - Technavio

Sep 27, 2022, 01:00 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The proton therapy market size is expected to grow by USD 434.26 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38% during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of cancers is driving the proton therapy market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of proton beam therapy and lack of insurance coverage may challenge the market growth.
Get a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View FREE PDF Sample Report
- Product
- Equipment
- Services
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest Of World (ROW)
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
The equipment segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to factors such as the rising awareness about the clinical benefits of proton therapy and the rise in the number of proton therapy rooms. The popularity of proton therapy is increasing among end-users owing to its various advantages. It is non-invasive and painless and can lead to positive health outcomes such as a reduced risk of secondary malignant tumors and quicker recovery. It also minimizes radiation exposure to healthy tissues and organs and can target tumors with high doses and precision. In addition, it reduces the risk of harmful side effects such as developmental delays and decreased bone and soft tissue growth. Moreover, proton therapy also offers several benefits over conventional proton therapy, such as precise dose delivery, lower risk of treatment-induced disorder, fewer side effects than intensity-modulated proton therapy (IMRT), and lower cost of treatment for some indications.
The proton therapy market is concentrated, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Advanced Oncotherapy plc, Elekta AB, Hitachi Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Optivus Proton Therapy Inc, ProTom International Holding Corp., Provision Healthcare, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of a few of these vendors are listed below:
- Advanced Oncotherapy plc - The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Proton Linac.
- Elekta AB - The company offers proton therapy software, namely Monaco 6.
- Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Probeat Series.
- Ion Beam Applications SA - The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Proteus.
- Mevion Medical Systems Inc. - The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Mevion S250.
- Optivus Proton Therapy Inc - The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Conforma 3000.
- ProTom International Holding Corp. - The company offers a proton therapy system, namely Radiance 330.
- Provision Healthcare - The company offers a proton therapy system, namely ProNova SC360.
- Siemens AG - The company offers a proton therapy system through its subsidiary Varian Medical Systems.
Radiation Therapy Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The radiation therapy equipment market share is expected to increase by USD 4.66 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Image Guided Therapy System Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The image guided therapy system market share is expected to increase by USD 14.68 billion from 2021 to 2026.
|
Proton Therapy Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.38%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 434.26 million
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
7.56
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 40%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Advanced Oncotherapy plc, Elekta AB, Hitachi Ltd., Ion Beam Applications SA, Mevion Medical Systems Inc., Optivus Proton Therapy Inc, ProTom International Holding Corp., Provision Healthcare, Siemens AG, and Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Health Care Market Reports
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Product - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Equipment - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Equipment - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 83: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 Advanced Oncotherapy plc
- Exhibit 85: Advanced Oncotherapy plc - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Advanced Oncotherapy plc - Business segments
- Exhibit 87: Advanced Oncotherapy plc - Key offerings
- Exhibit 88: Advanced Oncotherapy plc - Segment focus
- 10.4 Elekta AB
- Exhibit 89: Elekta AB - Overview
- Exhibit 90: Elekta AB - Business segments
- Exhibit 91: Elekta AB - Key news
- Exhibit 92: Elekta AB - Key offerings
- Exhibit 93: Elekta AB - Segment focus
- 10.5 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 94: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 95: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 96: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 97: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 98: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.6 Ion Beam Applications SA
- Exhibit 99: Ion Beam Applications SA - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Ion Beam Applications SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 101: Ion Beam Applications SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 102: Ion Beam Applications SA - Segment focus
- 10.7 Mevion Medical Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 103: Mevion Medical Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 104: Mevion Medical Systems Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 105: Mevion Medical Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.8 Optivus Proton Therapy Inc
- Exhibit 106: Optivus Proton Therapy Inc - Overview
- Exhibit 107: Optivus Proton Therapy Inc - Product / Service
- Exhibit 108: Optivus Proton Therapy Inc - Key offerings
- 10.9 ProTom International Holding Corp.
- Exhibit 109: ProTom International Holding Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 110: ProTom International Holding Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 111: ProTom International Holding Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Provision Healthcare
- Exhibit 112: Provision Healthcare - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Provision Healthcare - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Provision Healthcare - Key offerings
- 10.11 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 115: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 10.12 Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 123: Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 124: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 125: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 126: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 127: Research methodology
- Exhibit 128: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 129: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 130: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article