Protravel International celebrates fifth year as official travel sponsor of the 19th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

Luxury travel experts from Protravel will be available on Friday, Feb. 21 through Sunday, Feb. 23 and will present travel advice and inspiration to approximately 8,000 attendees during the Festival's Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village featuring Grand Tasting Tents & Publix Culinary Demonstrations presented by Sub-Zero Group Southeast event on Miami's South Beach.

"With over thirty years of exceptional luxury leisure and corporate travel services experience, it is no surprise that Protravel was chosen to handle travel for the largest culinary event in the nation," said Protravel Miami Branch Manager Stacey Gallagher. "We are honored to be South Beach Wine & Food Festival's ® official travel agency once again this year."

For more than a decade, Protravel Miami advisor Carol Press has been booking travel for the celebrity chefs coming to SOBEWFF® and, for the past four years, her colleagues at Protravel have joined the event to share their expertise in designing wine-and-food focused travel experiences with attendees under the tents on South Beach at the Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village.

In keeping with its longstanding mission to give back, Protravel worked with its partners to donate close to $60,000 in travel experiences that will be used during silent and online auctions to benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

"Curating delectable culinary experiences are an important part of creating immersive and exciting journeys for our clients and it's something that our luxury travel advisors excel at," said Protravel President Becky Powell. "Protravel stands for unwavering commitment to offer unparalleled travel experience to our valued clients and that applies to the culinary world as well. We're thrilled to be a part of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival® and to share our intel on the latest trends and expertise with attendees."

Protravel worked with its travel partners to donate 15 luxury vacation packages, five of which will be in a silent auction during the Tribute Dinner on Feb. 22. The other 10 luxury travel packages donated are part of the online auction open to the public and taking place now through March 4.

Protravel's donations to the Tribute Dinner include:

4-Night Athens, Greece Package with a two-night stay in Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens and a two-night stay in Hotel Grande Bretagne, Athens ;

with a two-night stay in Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens and a two-night stay in Hotel Grande Bretagne, ; 5-Night Italy Package with a three-night stay in Is Cheas Wine & Boutique Farm Hotel in Sardinia , a two-night stay in Mezzatorre Hotel & Thermal Spa in Ischia, and $1,000 towards any tours or transfers with Exclusively Italy;

with a three-night stay in Is Cheas Wine & Boutique Farm Hotel in , a two-night stay in Mezzatorre Hotel & Thermal Spa in Ischia, and towards any tours or transfers with Exclusively Italy; 4-Night Bahamas Package with a two-night stay at the Rosewood Baha Mar and a two-night all-inclusive stay at the Warwick Paradise Island;

with a two-night stay at the Rosewood Baha Mar and a two-night all-inclusive stay at the Warwick Paradise Island; Mandarin Oriental Package including stays at Mandarin Oriental in Hyde Park , London , Paris , New York , Miami and Canouan; and

including stays at Mandarin Oriental in , , , , and Canouan; and The Aeolian Islands of Sicily Package with a three-night stay at Therasia Resort Sea & Spa Vulcano.

About Protravel International, LLC

Protravel International, LLC is a Travel Leaders Group company. Founded in 1984, Protravel International, LLC is a full-service, dynamic travel company with an award-winning reputation. Protravel is headquartered in New York City and supports 24 locations throughout the United States and the United Kingdom, plus a network of hosted agents in all corners of the U.S. Today, approximately 900 travel advisors and professionals make up the Protravel organization. Our expertise in destination, international faring and competitive products – coupled with our superior network of contacts in the airline, hotel, cruise and hospitality industry – makes Protravel one of the most powerful selling forces in the travel industry. Protravel clients also have access to The Travel Collection by Travel Leaders Group, a selection of travel offers and discounts available at no additional cost to holders of select American Express® cards. For more information visit www.TheTravelCollection.com.

About the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the students of the Florida International University Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management who also assist Festival organizers with sponsorship fulfillment, restaurant and exhibitor recruitment, logistics, and inventory as well as working alongside some of the world's greatest celebrity chefs and winemakers. To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $30 million for the School. In September 2018, BizBash named the Festival the #1 Food & Restaurant Industry event in the United States for the sixth year in a row.

The Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One is produced by Florida International University and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, with the support of the Miami Beach Visitors & Convention Authority and the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs. For more information about the Festival, visit sobewff.org or call 877-762-3933. For more information about Florida International University visit fiu.edu, for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management visit hospitality.fiu.edu and for more information about Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits visit southernglazers.com. Follow us on Instagram @sobewffest, Twitter @sobewff and Facebook @sobewff.

