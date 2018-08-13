Protravel International Honored as Top Virtuoso Producer for 14th Consecutive Year

"Our travel advisors are committed to learning all they can about the newest developments with luxury hotels, tour operators, destination marketing companies, cruise lines, airlines and other suppliers," said Powell. "One of the reasons for our continued success is that our advisors strive to stay ahead of the curve, so they can keep their clients up to date on the latest and greatest leisure and business travel opportunities."

Protravel had 150 travel advisors and employees attending the event, the largest contingent in its history.

Protravel was also honored with three other Virtuoso award nominations (whose winners will be announced later in the week):

Stevie Friedman of Protravel Encino is nominated as Top Producer Virtuoso Voyages

, Protravel's Senior Director of Cruise Sales, is nominated as Virtuoso Cruise Ambassador of the Year, Member Greg Kiep of Protravel Beverly Hills is nominated as Virtuoso Rising Star, U.S.

For more information on Protravel International, and ideas for luxury trips recommended by our agents, visit the Protravel Blog.

About Protravel International, LLC:

Protravel International, LLC is a Travel Leaders Group company. Founded in 1984, Protravel International, LLC is a full-service, dynamic travel company with an award-winning reputation. Protravel is headquartered in New York City and supports 20 locations throughout the United States and the United Kingdom, plus a network of hosted agents in all corners of the U.S. Today, approximately 1,000 people make up the Protravel organization. Our expertise in destination, international faring and competitive products – coupled with our superior network of contacts in the airline, hotel, cruise and hospitality industry – makes Protravel one of the most powerful selling forces in the travel industry.

2018: Year of the Travel Agent

Travel Leaders Group has named 2018 Year of the Travel Agent. Over the last decade, the travel agency industry has flourished through technology, the growth of travel options and personalized service. Travel Leaders Group represents approximately 52,000 travel agents with unmatched expertise in 135,000 destinations and 53,000 areas of interest. Travelers and suppliers have rediscovered the value a professional travel advisor delivers to the travel experience. Travel agents help to move people around the world, and keep our economy growing.

