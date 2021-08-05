Proud Moments ABA recognized with Two-Year BHCOE Accreditation

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) has recognized Proud Moments with a 2-Year Accreditation, acknowledging the organization as a behavioral health provider dedicated to providing the gold standard of care in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA).

Proud Moments is the premier Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) organization in the country, and was just recognized with a two-year accreditation by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE). We are proud to be the employer of choice for BCBAs and therapists who are passionate about delivering the gold standard of ABA therapy to children on the autism spectrum.

Behavioral Health Center of Excellence (BHCOE) is an international accrediting body created to meet accreditation needs specific to the delivery of behavior analysis. BHCOE Accreditation is a certification given to an applied behavior analysis organization once it has demonstrated it has met and continues to meet an assortment of standards as determined by an independent third-party evaluator. These standards are in the areas of clinical quality, staff qualifications, and consumer satisfaction, and are measured by a thorough assessment process including document reviews, on-site visits, parent and family surveys, and data reviews.

Earning BHCOE Accreditation demonstrates Proud Moments follows rigorous evaluation procedures and criteria to assess the quality of ABA service delivery and commitment to self-improvement.

"We are extremely proud of this accreditation and are grateful for our ongoing partnership with BHCOE to continue to raise our standards for quality of care in ABA," said Chanie Rubin, Co-Founder and Chief Quality Officer of Proud Moments. "As we continue to grow, these standards are the guiding principle for our teams on the ground as they continue to expand care to more children and families across the country," added Patricia Buiocchi, Chief Operating Officer of Proud Moments.

About BHCOE Accreditation

BHCOE is an organization within the autism field that is leading the creation and adoption of performance-based standards for providers of ABA services. ABA is the gold standard of treatment for people with autism and related developmental disabilities.

BHCOE accreditation offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates top services providers from exceptional services providers. BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure state-of-the-art behavioral health services. For more information, visit http://www.bhcoe.org/ .

About Proud Moments ABA

Proud Moments ABA is a Behavioral Health organization that provides services to individuals diagnosed with autism from birth to age 21. The organization provides medically necessary services utilizing behavior-analytic approaches ensuring that each client receives the Proud Moments gold standard of care. The highly qualified Board-Certified Behavior Analysts and Licensed Behavior Analysts at Proud Moments possess years of experience and knowledge of research-based techniques, utilizing their extensive skills to improve social, behavioral and adaptive skills with individually tailored programs of therapy.

Proud Moments ABA currently operates across fourteen (14) states and growing: New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, Virginia, Tennessee, New Mexico, Michigan, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, Nevada and Colorado.

