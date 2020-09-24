Proud Moments ABA Therapy Celebrates the Signature of A.10741, a Bill Allowing the State Education Department to extend Autism Therapist Permits for a Year

Proud Moments, as the largest provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services in New York State, has been especially concerned about this problem. In addition to the unsettling disruptions in care for the children and families we serve, our therapists facing these delays were not able to work without current licensure and were losing their livelihoods.

Compounding this difficult situation is the fact that the prevalence of autism spectrum disorder is on the rise in the US – it increased from 0.4% to 1.9% of the US population from 2001-2020 according to the CDC – but there is a pervasive shortage of BCBA therapists to provide necessary ABA services nationwide.

Given this challenging situation, Proud Moments has been working tirelessly with our partners in Albany to affect change. So we are thrilled to announce today that Governor Cuomo has signed A.10741, a bill allowing the New York State Education Department to extend limited and provisional permits to ABA therapists (BCBAs and LBAs) for a year. The signing of this bill will not only ensure continuity of care for children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder across the state but will also alleviate the stress facing our clinicians and many other professions awaiting licensures and renewals.

About Proud Moments ABA Therapy

Proud Moments ABA Therapy is a national organization founded in 2014 with a mission to provide the gold standard of care to children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder, while allowing their families the ability to affect positive change in their family dynamics. Our highly qualified BCBA/LBAs (Board Certified Behavior Analysts/ Licensed Behavior Analysts) possess years of experience and training, and utilize their extensive skills to improve social, behavioral and adaptive skills with individually tailored programs. Proud Moments services the five boroughs of NYC, Long Island, New Jersey, Syracuse, Rochester, Nevada, Nashville, TN and the DC/ Maryland area. New York State is the epicenter of Proud Moments' clinical practice, with almost half of our BCBAs/LBAs practicing in New York. We offer expert treatment, innovative techniques, and compassionate, child-centered care, scheduled at families' convenience.

