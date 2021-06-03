ProV International Appoints New CEO to Strengthen It's Strategic Development

TAMPA, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

With a forte in IT strategy, implementation, advisory, management and optimization, ProV International has recently taken another step into its strategic journey by appointing a brand-new CEO, Marcus Leeb.

Founder and Former CEO, Ajit Nair, felt it was time to follow up on his long-time aspirations. He decided to continue working towards the development of the company, and at the same time focus on his passion for customer engagement and sales. To make this possible, Ajit Nair is very happy to announce that as of June 1st, the change will be in effect at ProV International.

"We have managed to attract Marcus Leeb, who will be the future CEO of ProV International. Marcus comes with a comprehensive background from the IT industry with several senior executive positions in IT and consultancy companies as DXC, Siemens and Accenture. Lately, Marcus has been a managing partner in Valantic GmbH. Marcus lives in Munich, Germany. We look forward to welcoming Marcus into the ProV family", says a spokesperson for ProV International.

ProV International has for over five years now proven that their technology solutions not only improve operations but provide successful business outcomes and results. To accelerate this development it has appointed Marcus Leeb as its CEO.

According to ProV International, the strengthening of senior management will help broaden ProV's portfolio and allow it to provide a higher level of service to its customers. Former CEO Ajit Nair, will split his work between being Chairman of a newly appointed Supervisory Board and being President of the Americas region. This will allow Ajit to provide Marcus support in the best way possible. At the same time, he will concentrate on building on what has already been accomplished with new clients in the Americas region.

ProV International is a global consulting firm headquartered in Tampa, Florida. The company specializes in Cloud Technology, IT Strategy & Advisory, Managed Services, Software Implementation, Business Process Optimization, and Intelligent Operations.

