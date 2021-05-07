ProV International Employs Service Management Solution for Queensland's Largest Club, RACQ

TAMPA, Fla., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProV International, the global consulting firm that helps organizations streamline their customer, employee, and digital experiences, has shared an insightful case study. The leading consulting firm recently achieved outstanding success by installing base management & field resource management for Queensland's largest club, Royal Automobile Club of Queensland Limited (RACQ).

The case study highlights the successful implementation process of field service management solutions by ProV International for meeting the client's goals. The ProV team organized workshops in the MAP Solution phase to measure the client's business needs & find the best solutions.

RACQ is a mutual organization with 100 years of expertise & operational excellence. Queensland's largest club, RACQ provides roadside assistance, insurance, banking, travel, home assistance, and cars and driving benefits to its approximately 1.75 million members. Their commitment to advancement & constant innovation was the perfect match for ProV International.

The ProV FSM expert worked closely with the client to determine gaps & implement plans to speed up the system efficiency with their help. The expert analysed the situation from ground zero to develop a dynamic system of action. Subsequently, the ProV International Team brainstormed with RACQ to develop the pre-requisite for FSM and FSM upgrade versions.

ProV developed everyday field service management solutions to streamline workflow and optimize output. The first step was developing quote management, standardizing workflows related to field service, and installing base & field resource management. The process helped RACQ create integrated workflows with forms, digital signatures, and attachments. Using the field service management solutions, RACQ could set up specific user-profiles and enable customized access accordingly.

ProV's proven expertise in field service management made them the right partners for RACQ. When RACQ requested to streamline the workflow for enabling better management even remotely, the ProV International Team was up to the task. By integrating calendars, notifications & business rules to contract management & remote approvals in workflows, ProV smoothened the operational process.

ProV also assisted the client by implementing a self-service customer engagement module for accelerating customer experience. Improving workflow for process optimization with innovation is one of the prime outlooks for major IT service providers. ProV has proved time & again its capacity to welcome modernization at its door & adapt it for the benefit of its clients.

