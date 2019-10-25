Provalus Honored by Texas Governor Greg Abbott for Creating Tech Jobs

DALLAS, Oct. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Provalus, the impact outsourcing brand of Optomi Professional Services, was honored with a certificate from Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a groundbreaking ceremony for its new tech facility in Jasper, Texas.

The rural technology innovation center is the second facility to open in just 2 years of business for Provalus. The job creation initiative is expected to add over 200 jobs to the community of Jasper, Texas and at least 300 to Brewton, Alabama. The new Texas 2-story building will house hundreds of employees and also have a training facility, cafeteria and collaboration area. During the groundbreaking ceremony, Jasper Mayor Gary Gatlin and the Jasper Economic Development Corporation team were commended for their support of the project which projects to have a multi-million dollar economic impact over the course of five years.

Chuck Ruggiero, President of Provalus commented in his groundbreaking ceremony speech, "I've recently learned a Texas saying 'it's not bragging if it's true'. Well, we've created over 70 tech careers since March and we're not stopping."

In addition to Michael Treyger, Deputy Director at the Office of the Governor, Texas State Representative James White and Texas Workforce Commissioner Aaron Demerson were also present to publicly recognize the 70+ jobs already created by Provalus in this southeast Texas town of 7,590.

We hire and develop the best and brightest untapped talent in our small towns and rural communities to deliver a remarkable experience for our technology clients and end-users alike. Provalus offers ITO, BPO and Support services that compete head-on with offshore outsourcing. By creating opportunities where there were none; with companies that believe in America's future, Provalus is generating a superior workforce. We provide Fortune 1000 companies the dependable, quality and practical services they need… straight from the heart of America. We are purposefully disruptive… PROVIDING OUTSOURCING VALUE FROM THE U.S.

