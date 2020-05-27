Provalus is Helping Combat the Unemployment Crisis Through Tech, Business, and Support Career Training So Rural Communities Can Realize Their Potential

ATLANTA, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The United States is facing record unemployment levels as a result of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic — up to 14.7% as of April — while the global outsourcing industry is projected to reach $481 billion by 2022, Provalus believes that the money is better spent in the training and employment of Americans. Its mission is to bring economic rejuvenation to small towns and rural communities through job creation and career training.

Creating opportunities for underserved rural communities to thrive by providing technology, business and support positions to undiscovered talent within the U.S. is what enables Provalus to help people reclaim the American Dream. Provalus' talent development program, a nine-week training bootcamp, provides training to individuals in rural communities in the U.S. By cultivating a superior workforce at home, the U.S. is able to in-source more jobs versus outsourcing to other countries, eliminating language barriers, cultural confusion and travel concerns while creating rewarding, long-lasting careers and economic growth.

A survey revealed that 83% of CIOs struggle with the shortage in skilled technology talent, leading many organizations to resort to outsourcing overseas and near shore. The global outsourcing market is expected to reach a staggering $481 billion by 2022, with many Southeast Asian countries reaping a majority of the benefits; the U.S. does not even make the top 10. Provalus has been a longtime advocate of investing in the American workforce, and the pandemic has further demonstrated the need to train and employ Americans to fill the gaps in technology and other sectors to ease the current state of unemployment due to the pandemic.

Shifting towards onshoring has revealed a significant number of benefits to C-level executives across a variety of industries and is improving business outcomes. Increased productivity, customer satisfaction, along with improved quality, scalability and agility are amongst several factors that are motivating this shift. The move towards local, onshore extensions also results in better communication, increased data security and enhanced privacy.

Provalus has already begun its program to deliver new economic opportunities to the communities of:

Jasper, Texas

Brewton, Alabama

Manning, South Carolina

Provalus has put hundreds of Americans back to work in small communities with populations of just a few thousand. "Drawing ambitious, eager folks from rural towns, we now have hundreds of people earning a living like never before in our three locations. When you run a purpose-driven business, you have the ability to make a huge impact," commented Laura Chevalier, Chief Sales Officer, Provalus.

The demand for highly skilled tech professionals is at an all-time high and is showing no signs of slowing down. Like the recent government stimulus package, Provalus's efforts are an investment in the American workforce and highlights its commitment to getting Americans back to work. It's critical now more than ever to begin investing in communities at home, creating and developing the human capital that will drive economic growth with talent sourced right here in the United States.

