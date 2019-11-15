Provalus to Create Over 100 New Jobs for the Manning, South Carolina Community

MANNING, S.C., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Provalus, the impact outsourcing brand of Optomi Professional Services, is establishing an operation in downtown Manning, South Carolina, creating over 100 new tech positions for Clarendon County.

Provalus

Provalus is a purpose-driven organization committed to up-skilling American workers with jobs that have traditionally been sent overseas. The company develops untapped talent to deliver technology, business and support services for Fortune 50 - Fortune 1000 corporations. The initiative is projected to have a multi-million-dollar economic impact over the course of five years.

"We're proud to welcome Provalus to South Carolina and excited for the 105 new jobs the company is bringing to Clarendon County. This announcement is a milestone for the community, and we're excited to see what the future has in store for Provalus," stated Gov. Henry McMaster.

Mike Brenan, Central S.C. Alliance Chairman, commented, "Provalus' visionary decision to establish operations in Clarendon County provides an exciting opportunity for the IT landscape. Congratulations to Provalus and our friends in Clarendon County for amplifying our workforce and charting a bright future for small-town tech."

The rural technology innovation center is the third facility to open in just two years of business for Provalus. The proximity of this location to the Optomi Professional Services office in Charlotte, NC, increases the opportunity for Provalus to provide outsourcing services to the robust client base of the area.

Chuck Ruggiero, President of Provalus, commented, "We're on a mission to bring jobs back to the U.S. Provalus is not only solving the tech talent shortage in America, it's also giving families an opportunity to improve their livelihoods."

Provalus expects to hire at least 30 people in Manning by Jan. 1, 2020. Individuals interested in joining the Provalus team should visit Provalus/jobs or email adameverett@provalus.com.

The company's other two locations in Brewton, Alabama, and Jasper, Texas, are on target to employ over 500 newly trained IT professionals.

ABOUT THE PROVALUS BRAND OF OPTOMI PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

We hire and develop the best and brightest untapped talent in our small towns and rural communities to deliver a remarkable experience for our technology clients and end-users alike. Provalus offers ITO, BPO and Support services that compete head-on with offshore outsourcing. By creating opportunities where there were none, with companies that believe in America's future, Provalus is generating a superior workforce. We provide Fortune 1000 companies the dependable, quality and practical services they need... straight from the heart of America. We are purposefully disruptive ... PROVIDING OUTSOURCING VALUE FROM THE U.S.

