Provape - Coronavirus is Changing Consumer Behavior Towards Online Delivery and Ordering

LOS ANGELES, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based Provape has recently updated its online and delivery approach amid changes caused by the Coronavirus outbreak. More and more people are "converting" to online shopping, and businesses have to adapt to the new rules to survive. The company states that despite the government's intent to shut down the vape industry, vape products are essential to millions of Americans.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread around the US at an unimaginable scale and speed, and the government has imposed restrictions, such as social distancing, to disrupt the epidemic for the well-being of Americans. As of April 16, 2020, there are more than 666,949 confirmed infection cases across the U.S.

The public health measures put in place to fight the virus has stalled the economy as fast as the Coronavirus itself. With unemployment shooting higher than during the Great Depression, the U.S. economy seems headed toward a recession. According to experts, whether the cure for the virus becomes available, it could take the economy one to three years to recover from the impact of the COVID-19.

As many brick and mortar stores are on the brink of shutting down or have already closed their doors permanently, online retailers or businesses with delivery still have a fighting chance.

For the past weeks, there is a surge in online shopping as the anxiety over the virus spreading increases. Households with no plans to go out are relying on online orders for their needs. Online delivery companies like Postmates and Grubhub have introduced contact-less delivery to U.S. consumers. They have also reduced the service fees temporarily to give restaurants a fighting chance and help consumers to order food online.

Delivery and Shipping services are also widely used in other industries like grocery stores and vape stores. "We strongly believe that the vape industry is also essential to people. We stay loyal to our mission and will continue to serve our customers, even if it requires taking extra measures to ensure safe shipment or delivery," said Art Harutyunyan, a senior executive at Provape. He also added, "This situation is going to fundamentally shift the attitudes of Americans toward the convenience of online ordering."

Whether the concept is here to stay or not, there is still light at the end of the tunnel. There is no doubt that many businesses have losses, but recovery as early as the third quarter of 2020 is possible. Depending on a variety of factors, such as the number of confirmed infection cases, the use of government stimulus, global impact, and consumer confidence, all have a role in how the economy will recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

