Proven Radiology Capabilities Grant Sectra Order from Mary Washington Healthcare

SHELTON, Conn., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECTB) will provide its enterprise imaging solution to Mary Washington Healthcare. They will utilize the platform's radiology and breast imaging modules as well as the enterprise archive (VNA) to store all radiology images, including cardiology images, throughout the organization. This unified imaging approach will provide all caregivers a full patient overview regardless of their reading location and facilitate collaboration with their contracted radiology group, who also reads on Sectra.

Mary Washington Healthcare, based in Fredericksburg, Virginia, began 121 years ago as an eight-room hospital. Today, it comprises two hospitals, three emergency departments, and over fifty healthcare and wellness facilities.

"We have earned the trust of the radiologists that read for Mary Washington Healthcare, who have been using Sectra in their private practice for the past three years. This common platform will provide synergies between the two organizations and allow for growth through the Sectra One subscription contract," says Anthony Grise, Vice President of Sales at Sectra, Inc.

The contract, signed in April 2021, provides enterprise imaging as a subscription service (Sectra One). This allows for an efficient means of scaling the system as volumes grow and easy expansion into other specialties, and access to new functionality as it becomes available.

About Sectra

With more than 30 years of innovation and approaching 2,000 installations worldwide, Sectra is a leading global provider of imaging IT solutions that support healthcare in achieving patient-centric care. Sectra offers an enterprise imaging solution comprising PACS for imaging-intense departments (radiology, pathology, cardiology, orthopedics), VNA, and share and collaborate solutions. Sectra is leading the way in digital pathology with multiple, fully digital installations throughout the world. Read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS' at medical.sectra.com/.

About Mary Washington Healthcare

Mary Washington Healthcare is a fully integrated, regional medical system that provides inpatient and outpatient care through over 50 facilities including Mary Washington Hospital, a 471-bed regional medical center, and Stafford Hospital, a 100-bed community hospital. Mary Washington Healthcare is a not-for-profit health system with a longstanding commitment to provide care regardless of ability to pay. For more information about the services and facilities, visit mwhc.com.

