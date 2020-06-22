Provention Bio Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Option to Purchase Additional Shares

OLDWICK, N.J., June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Provention Bio, Inc., (Nasdaq: PRVB), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to intercepting and preventing immune-mediated diseases, announced today the closing of the previously announced public offering of 7,590,000 shares of common stock, including 990,000 shares sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares, at a public offering price of $14.50 per share. The gross proceeds to Provention Bio from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other expense payable by Provention Bio, were approximately $110.1 million.

Provention Bio intends to use its net proceeds from the public offering for general corporate purposes, including the continued funding of the clinical development, regulatory and manufacturing activities, and pre-commercial activities for PRV-031, development activities for PRV-015, development activities for PRV-3279 and PRV-101 and which may include the acquisition or in-licensing of other product candidates.

SVB Leerink and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. acted as joint bookrunning managers for the public offering. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co. and SMBC Nikko acted as co-managers for the public offering.

The securities described above were offered and sold by the Company pursuant to a final prospectus supplement and an accompanying base prospectus forming part of a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-232995), which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on August 8, 2019, and an additional registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-239246) filed with the SEC pursuant to Rule 462 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, on June 17, 2020, which was effective immediately upon filing, which are available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov . An electronic copy the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus may be obtained by contacting SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, by telephone at (800) 808-7525 ext. 6218, or by email at [email protected] or by contacting Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attn: Capital Markets, 499 Park Ave., 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, or by email at [email protected] .

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Provention Bio, Inc.

Provention Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVB) is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging a transformational drug development strategy focused on the prevention or interception of immune-mediated disease. Provention's mission is to source, transform and develop therapeutic candidates targeting the high morbidity, mortality and escalating costs of autoimmune diseases. Provention's diversified portfolio includes teplizumab, a pre-commercial-stage candidate that has been shown to delay the onset of insulin-dependent type 1 diabetes (T1D) in at-risk patients during the presymptomatic phase of the disease. The Company's portfolio includes additional clinical product development candidates that have demonstrated proof-of-mechanism and/or proof-of-concept in other autoimmune diseases, including celiac disease and lupus.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements relating to the Company's studies. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on Provention's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to failure to obtain FDA approvals or clearances and noncompliance with FDA regulations; uncertainties of patent protection and litigation; limited research and development efforts and dependence upon third parties; substantial competition; our need for additional financing and the risks listed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As with any pharmaceutical under development, there are significant risks in the development, regulatory approval and commercialization of new products. Provention does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

