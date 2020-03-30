Providence and Well Being Trust Launch New Teen Mental Health Program

RENTON, Wash., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence, one of the nation's largest health systems, announced the launch of work2bewell.org today, a mental health program that includes curriculum, resources, social activities, a think tank and a crisis line for teens, parents and families. In partnership with Well Being Trust, a national foundation dedicated to advancing the vision where everyone is well in mental, social and spiritual health, the goal of this resource is to meet the increasing mental health and digital wellness needs of our kids, particularly during the COVID-19 crisis.

"We live in unprecedented times where our youth are limited in their ability to interact with others due to social distancing, must take classes at home, and have had their meaningful travel and extra-curricular experiences canceled," said Justin Crowe, Ph.D., vice president of education programs and partnerships at Providence. "The connection points that are most vital in a young person's life have been taken away. We know this creates a new level of stress and anxiety, and we want to help them and their families navigate those feelings with content and digital engagement opportunities created by our experts."

According to the World Health Organization, one in six people between the ages of 10-19 suffer from a mental health issue. The #Work2BeWell digital wellness and empowerment program focuses on positively impacting the emotional well-being of teens and promoting a healthier mental state. It's designed to reduce bullying and teen suicide, while being a hub to connect advocates and provide support for teens, parents and teachers. The program bridges the conversation around difficult topics and partners with experts to provide a credible crisis line, clinical experts and educational opportunities.

"As the seed funder of Work2BeWell, and the new curricula for educators and caregivers on improving the mental health and well-being of our nation's youth, we cannot be more pleased to see this platform delivered," said Tyler Norris, M.D., chief executive, Well Being Trust. "Youth are showing us how to normalize conversations on mental and emotional health. But without providing them with touchpoints to both get and give help, we've only done, at best, a half measure. By increasing access to resources like Work2BeWell, we can ensure that youth who need help, get help."

