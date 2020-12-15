Providence Contributes $1 Million to Local Food Banks

Providence is addressing food insecurity by donating to food banks Tweet this

Since 1986, the St. Joseph Community Partnership Fund (SJCPF) has proactively invested in the communities served by Providence. SJCPF provides support to improve the health and well-being of the economically poor. The ultimate goal is to work towards an equitable and just society. In 2020 SJCPF served its communities through the COVID-19 pandemic by partnering with multiple organizations that used the grants to help combat the virus in their communities.

"SJCPF focuses on system inequities and the impact basic needs have on health, like food," said Gabriela Robles, chief executive, SJCPF at Providence. "We work to reduce health disparities and promote equity by investing in the communities' nonprofits. We hope this donation ensures more people have food on their table this winter."

Providence, one of the largest health systems in the country, will partner with local food banks in the communities it serves to distribute the funds across seven states.

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 1,085 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 120,000 caregivers serving communities across Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, with system offices in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif. Learn about our vision of health for a better world at Providence.org.

SOURCE Providence