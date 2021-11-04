Providence Homes Garners National Design Award

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Homes has long been known as Jacksonville's leader in energy-efficient residential construction. This week they added a qualifier to that distinction: award-winning.

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) recently named Providence Homes a 2021 Best in American Living™ Award (BALA) winner for best Green Detached Home for the Royal model home in Kettering at eTown . Green building concepts refers to both the structure and the use of processes that are environmentally responsible and resource-efficient throughout a building's life cycle: siting, design, material selection, construction, operation, maintenance, renovation and demolition.

"Building energy-efficient homes has always been a hallmark of how we operate," said President and COO Sean Junker. "Throughout the years what it takes to be environmentally responsible (and save our clients on their utility bills) has changed, but I am proud of our team for keeping up with the processes and materials that help us protect our communities while offering our customers the most efficient homes possible."

Now in its 38th year, BALA recognizes outstanding achievement by builders and design professionals in all sectors of the residential housing industry including single-family production, custom, multifamily, affordable, remodeling, community and interiors. BALA is built on the principle that all great homes start with great design, no matter cost or size.

Buying a home is often the most significant purchase people will make in their lifetime, and BALA winners spotlight what building industry professionals need to know to set their project apart and hit the right mark with today's highly educated and discerning home buyers.

About Providence Homes | providencehomesinc.com

Headquartered in Jacksonville, Providence Homes is committed to providing the highest standards of residential construction in northeast Florida. As one of Jacksonville's only 100-percent ENERGY STAR® Certified home builders, Providence Homes pledges to make a difference in the industry by building every home with the same detail and commitment to excellence as they would with their own. Since becoming an ENERGY STAR® partner, Providence Homes has built more than 1,800 ENERGY STAR® homes helping Jacksonville families save more than $5 million in energy bills.

SOURCE Providence Homes, Inc.