Providence Life Assurance Company (Bermuda) Ltd. to Include Wamberg Genomic Advisors' Cancer Guardian, Innovative Cancer Support Services to Its Clients

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Life Assurance Company (Bermuda) Ltd. ("Providence"), which specializes in providing customized life insurance products to ultra-high net worth individuals to serve their wealth planning needs, announced today that it will provide Wamberg Genomic Advisors' Cancer Guardian™ to its clients. The inclusion of the innovative program is a natural extension of Providence's commitment to its clients.

Cancer Guardian is the first program that gives its members access to personalized cancer guidance, onsite nurse advocates, a second opinion pathology review, a digital medical records platform, and advanced genomic testing through the comprehensive cancer support program. Cancer Guardian delivers affordable access to advanced services and technology that are not typically offered by or reimbursed by health insurance.

Headquartered in Bermuda, Providence focuses on two primary lines of business: private placement variable life insurance policies ("PPVLI") and private placement variable annuities ("PPVA").

Said Daniel L. Gray, Chairman & CEO of Providence, "We are continually committed to finding new innovative solutions for our clients. Cancer Guardian is a program that we were pleased to offer to every client. It gives our clients increased peace of mind and assurance should cancer unfortunately strike."

Added Tom Wamberg, CEO of Wamberg Genomic Advisors, "We are excited that the team at Providence wants to offer Cancer Guardian. It underscores how deeply they are driven to provide solutions that help every client's well-being."

Five key facts that are driving the urgent need for Cancer Guardian:

Western populations today have a 50% chance of developing cancer in their lifetime according to the British Journal of Cancer By 2030, cancer is expected to surpass heart disease as the #1 cause of death in the U.S. according to a report by the American Society of Clinical Oncology Cancer is the 2nd leading condition impacting healthcare spend as reported in IFEPB Workplace Wellness Survey On average, 1 in 7 cancer cases are misdiagnosed 80% of cancers are treated in a community hospital setting

In addition, there is critical need for improved support for cancer patients. A Wamberg Genomic Advisors survey of 204 cancer patients found that 47% indicated that there was "no knowledgeable advocate to help" in finding an effective treatment or solution to cancer. In addition, 42% of individuals said that they needed to visit doctors three or more times before a diagnosis of cancer was established.

ABOUT Providence Life Assurance (Bermuda) Ltd.

Providence Life Assurance Company (Bermuda) Ltd. ("Providence") specializes in providing customized life insurance products to ultra-high net worth individuals to serve their wealth planning needs. Headquartered in Bermuda, Providence focuses on two primary lines of business: private placement variable life insurance policies ("PPVLI") and private placement variable annuities ("PPVA").

About Wamberg Genomic Advisors

Wamberg Genomic Advisors is the first company dedicated to making genomic-based programs and services, not typically covered by health insurance, available at prices everyone can afford. Advanced DNA testing can provide insights to individuals and health-care providers for better-informed decisions about overall health, patient-care paths, and the quality and longevity of life. Wamberg Genomic Advisors delivers genomic products and services to employers and their employees via their trusted benefit brokers, and to policyholders of life insurance companies through qualified agents. To discover more about Wamberg Genomic Advisors and the future of genomics, visit wamberggenomic.com and cancerguardian.com.

