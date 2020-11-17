Providence Living at Maitland, a Life-Centered Assisted Living Memory Care Community, Now Leasing

LAKE MARY, Fla., Nov 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence One Partners and Providence Senior Living are pleased to announce their newest addition, Providence Living at Maitland, is now leasing to future residents. Currently under construction with an anticipated opening of Spring 2021, Providence Living at Maitland will be a life-centered, assisted living and memory care community in Maitland, Florida. This two-story, 58-bed, boutique community will offer an integrative support approach to individuals living with dementia, Alzheimer's Disease, and other memory challenges.

Rendering of memory care coming soon to Maitland, Florida.

Providence Living at Maitland will be purposefully built to optimize safety and quality of life for residents and their families. This community will focus on caregiving, the social and physical environments, and spiritual well-being nurturing each resident's unique journey. With best-in-class programming and highly trained dementia caregivers, this community will offer:

U-shaped, anytime-access courtyard meaning fewer restrictions to visiting your loved one, even during illness outbreaks or a pandemic

meaning fewer restrictions to visiting your loved one, even during illness outbreaks or a pandemic Lush gardens and walking paths in one of the largest memory care outdoor courtyards

in one of the largest memory care outdoor courtyards Concrete and metal frame construction with the highest fire rating and backup generator giving greater peace-of-mind for your loved one's safety

with the highest fire rating and backup generator giving greater peace-of-mind for your loved one's safety Gourmet culinary will stimulate the senses and provide optimal nutritional support, while honoring dietary or religious preferences

will stimulate the senses and provide optimal nutritional support, while honoring dietary or religious preferences I'm Still Me programming will honor and value the individual

programming will honor and value the individual Extended Congregate Care (ECC) is the highest senior care licensing level allowing your loved one to age in place

Providence Living at Maitland will foster a calm and serene environment with carefully designed interiors, aroma-infused common areas, and soothing sounds and music to reduce anxiety and stimulate memory recall. The resident suites will feature trip-resistant flooring, in-room sanitizing stations, upgraded germ-resistant surfaces, as well as emergency call systems. They will partner with a variety of medical professionals and therapists and offer 24-hour nursing care, seven days a week.

Adjacent to the Roth Jewish Center in Maitland, Florida, eight miles from downtown Orlando, Providence Living at Maitland will offer intergenerational activities with the neighboring early childhood program. Cultural and brain stimulating activities like music and dance, as well as being a supportive interfaith community, will allow residents and their families joyful and enriching experiences.

"Providence Living at Maitland stands behind their promise to be the thought leader in memory care," says Debi Covert, Executive Director. "We deliver this by providing supportive and communicative relationships with residents and their families." To become a founding resident and learn more about this community, visit providencemaitland.com.

About Providence Senior Living

Providence Senior Living, LLC is a Providence One Partners company; a multi-disciplined real estate development, investment, and management company. Providence Senior living is focused on providing a unique journey to their residents and families by providing individualized, integrated services, education, and activities within a communities designed to optimize safety and quality of life. Providence has developed, built, and asset managed four senior living communities in Florida since 2011.

Contact:

Michelle Pierce

407.333.0900

[email protected]

Related Images

providence-living-at-maitland.jpg

Providence Living at Maitland

Rendering of memory care coming soon to Maitland, Florida.

SOURCE Providence One Partners