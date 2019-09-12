Providence Place Opens New Senior Living Community At Collegeville Inn

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Place, a family-owned senior living company founded by former Pennsylvania governor George M. Leader, has opened a new location in August 2019 at the historic Collegeville Inn. This retirement community is pet-friendly and offers both independent living and assisted living & personal care, along with two levels of memory support programs.

Featuring a beautiful setting on 20 acres overlooking the Perkiomen Creek, Providence Place Senior Living of Collegeville offers the chance to live in one of the area's most beloved landmarks. To continue the tradition of excellent dining, Providence Place has hired Executive Chef Franceso Martorella. Residents can dine on freshly prepared foods indoors in the dining room or on a deck overlooking the creek.

Many areas of the building have been preserved to recreate fond memories residents may have of visiting the Inn since the 1960s. The bar room in particular has been preserved to look exactly as it did when it was open to the public, but it is now a private pub for the residents. Providence Place also displays a memorabilia wall in the activities room to showcase the history of the Inn and Collegeville.

"We are very pleased to have Andrea DiOttavio, a Registered Nurse, overseeing the operations of our new community," Providence Place spokesperson Laura Gifford said. "As the Executive Director, she has been busy preparing for the pre-opening inspections and has been integral in opening our doors to welcome new residents as of September. Construction is complete and we are securing all necessary approvals to continue welcoming new residents. There will be a special event held to celebrate our grand opening with the township on September 19th."

The property, located at 4000 Ridge Pike, is now welcoming new residents. Tours are available by appointment. For more information, contact the main office at (610) 222–5007, or visit the Providence Place website at Providence-Place.com.

About Providence Place of Collegeville: Providence Place of Collegeville is a licensed assisted living and retirement community located at 4000 Ridge Pike. The Leader Family owns and operates 17 communities in the state of Pennsylvania, with headquarters in the Hershey area. Providence Place operates 6 of those communities in central and eastern Pennsylvania and offers Independent Living, Personal Care, Assisted Living and Memory Support Services to about 700 seniors company-wide.

Laura Gifford, Director of Marketing & Communications

Providence Place Senior Living

717-520-0330 ext. 17

lgifford@prov-place.com

SOURCE Providence Place

Related Links

https://www.providence-place.com

