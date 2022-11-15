Providence Place Senior Living at the Collegeville Inn Constructs Secondary Wall for Flood Protection

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Place Senior Living completed construction of a secondary flood barrier this summer to protect the Collegeville Inn portion of the community from a historic flood event like that which occurred in 2021. This new flood protection runs from the original front porch of the Collegeville Inn around what was the walkout basement portion of the building. It is visible from Ridge Pike as you head north across the bridge.

Collegeville Inn Secondary Wall Progress - Providence Place Senior Living Providence Place Senior Living at the Collegeville Inn - Secondary Flood Wall Rendering

This new flood protection and secondary wall extends from four feet below ground level to just under the windows of the first floor of the original Collegeville Inn structure. This concrete and membrane wall will protect against a water level several feet higher than the September 2021 record-breaking flood episode that the entire Collegeville area experienced.

As some may recall, the water rose to a level during that event that came over the top of our free-standing wall. Water never entered the resident areas of the building, but it did damage some of our utility infrastructure in the basement and relocated residents to one of our sister communities for several weeks. We greatly appreciated the patience and support those residents and their families showed to us.

Providence Place at the Collegeville Inn was opened in August of 2019 and since then, we have enjoyed serving over 120 senior residents. We remain committed to protecting the Collegeville Inn and our residents with this carefully designed secondary barrier.

Providence Place Senior Living offers Independent Living, Assisted Living and two levels of Memory Care at seven campuses across Pennsylvania. Our age-in-place model aims to serve our area seniors with vibrant programming, exceptional service and scratch-made meals at an affordable price.

About Providence Place Senior Living: The Leader Family owns and operates 17 communities in the state of Pennsylvania, with headquarters in the Hershey area. Providence Place operates 7 of those communities in central and eastern Pennsylvania and offers Independent Living, Personal Care, Assisted Living and Memory Support Services to about 800 seniors company-wide. For more information, visit www.Providence-Place.com.

