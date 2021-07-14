Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Marietta Eye Clinic In Its Partnership With Covenant Physician Partners

Choosing Provident to represent us was the absolute best decision we could have made for our practice. Tweet this

"MEC is a premier ophthalmology practice with a reputation of quality clinical care for over 50 years. The Company's strong executive leadership team, led by CEO Sue Fitzpatrick and Dr. Andre Cohen, is well-positioned to help expand eye care services across the Southeast region with the support of the highly experienced and deep bench of Covenant," stated Eric Major, Managing Director at Provident.

"MEC's forward-looking approach and focus on quality care has helped the organization grow into one of the leading eye care practices in the country. Its shared values and vision with Covenant will make for a very successful partnership and we look forward to seeing the organization continue to grow through this new chapter," noted Steven Grassa, Vice President at Provident.

About Marietta Eye Clinic

Marietta Eye Clinic is a multi-provider, comprehensive eye care practice that provides a wide range of ophthalmology, optometry, and optical services at 10 convenient locations. MEC has proudly served the metro Atlanta and greater Georgia community for over 50 years. Its ophthalmologists (M.D.'s), surgeons (M.D.'s), and optometrists (O.D.'s) know how fundamental eyesight is to quality of life. For additional information, visit https://www.mariettaeye.com.

About Covenant Physician Partners

Founded in 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee, Covenant Physician Partners is a national physician services organization operating in 20 states in partnership with 70 practices and nearly 850 providers, delivering a full range of administrative and clinical support functions to its partnered physicians and their staff. Covenant's national network of leading practices across the outpatient care continuum brings operational expertise, financial backing and clinical best practices to fuel growth. For more information, please visit https://covenantphysicianpartners.com/.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including a significant track record of success within eye care services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

