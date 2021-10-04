Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Maryland Oral Surgery Associates In Its Partnership With Beacon Oral Specialists

The Provident team exceeded our expectations and the owners of MOSA are grateful for their personalized service... Tweet this

"The entire MOSA organization is very excited about our partnership with Beacon. Provident stood by our side throughout the process, guiding, advocating, teaching, and working to achieve a successful outcome for all parties. The Provident team exceeded our expectations and the owners of MOSA are grateful for their personalized service," stated Dr. Glenn A. Nathan, CEO of MOSA.

"MOSA's highly skilled surgeons and 50+ year reputation in Maryland is a perfect match for Beacon's growing national network of elite oral surgery practices. We look forward to following the future success of the partnership," noted Eric Major, Managing Director at Provident Healthcare Partners.

"We believe Beacon is the ideal partner for MOSA to leverage the platform it has built in order to continue to provide superior clinical outcomes and drive the growth of the practice," commented Michael Patton, Managing Director at Provident Healthcare Partners.

About Maryland Oral Surgery Associates

With more than 52 years of experience, Maryland Oral Surgery Associates is the largest oral surgery practice in Maryland and one of the largest nationally. MOSA is comprised of 15 highly skilled oral surgeons providing comprehensive oral and maxillofacial services. For additional information, visit www.mosa4os.com.

About Beacon Oral Specialists

Beacon Oral Specialists is a leading management services organization serving the oral surgery sector. Beacon Oral Specialists delivers world-class practice management solutions to a network of nationally renowned oral surgeons across the United States. Beacon Oral Specialists provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, marketing, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management, information technology, data analytics, vendor management and legal. For additional information, visit www.beaconoralspecialists.com.

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies valued up to $200 million. The firm has more than $750 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare, and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented managers and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation. For additional information, visit http://blueseacapital.com/.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including within oral and maxillofacial care. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Contact: Provident Healthcare Partners

Gina Casiello

877-742-9800

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC

Related Links

http://www.providenthp.com

