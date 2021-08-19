Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Pacific Eye Surgeons In Its Partnership With Unifeye Vision Partners

Our choice of Provident as our advisor is the single most significant decision leading to a successful transaction. Tweet this

"Led by Dr. Ahmad Amir, Pacific Eye Surgeons has developed a market-leading clinical reputation in the Central Coast, providing a highly complementary addition to UVP's growing presence in the Southern California market," stated Eric Major, Managing Director at Provident.

About Pacific Eye Surgeons

PES is committed to caring for their patients' vision at every stage of life and their highly qualified physician team, comprised of nine ophthalmologists and three optometrists, ensures top-notch comprehensive care at each of their seven clinical locations. For additional information, visit https://www.paceyemd.com.

About Unifeye Vision Partners

Unifeye Vision Partners was formed to partner with leading eye care providers in targeted markets throughout the United States. The company provides management and support services to ophthalmology and optometry practices, as well as single-specialty eye surgery centers. UVP extends its operations to a network of 89 providers, 29 clinical locations, and 6 ambulatory surgery centers. For additional information, visit http://www.uvpeye.com/.

About Waud Capital Partners

Waud Capital Partners is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm with total capital commitments of approximately $3.2 billion since its founding in 1993. The firm partners with exceptional management teams to build market-leading companies within two industries: healthcare services and business and technology services. Since its founding, Waud Capital has successfully completed more than 325 investments, including platform companies and follow-on opportunities. For additional information, visit http://www.waudcapital.com.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including a significant track record of success within eye care services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

