Provident Healthcare Partners Announces Six Promotions

Provident has had a long track record of success in closing transactions in the healthcare industry... Tweet this

Steven Grassa and Rich Sciretta have both been promoted to Vice President. Grassa, a Chartered Financial Analyst, has been with Provident since 2017 and Sciretta, a Certified Public Accountant, has been with Provident since 2018. Both Grassa and Sciretta have been instrumental in expanding the firm's advisory services across the behavioral health, physician services, and staffing sectors.

Provident has also promoted three additional people. Chris Schlesinger has been promoted to Senior Associate, while Bill Bolding and Jasmine Zou have been promoted to Associates.

"Provident has had a long track record of success in closing transactions in the healthcare industry, due largely to the hard work and dedication of our diverse and unique team. We are delighted to recognize the efforts and commitment of these individuals and expect that each person will step into their new role to ensure Provident's continued success well into the future," commented Robert Ciardi, Managing Partner at Provident.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation services for healthcare companies. The firm has unsurpassed experience and a comprehensive knowledge across all subsectors of the healthcare industry and unique insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a wide array of private equity investors and strategic consolidators. Visit www.providenthp.com.

Contact: Provident Healthcare Partners

Gina Casiello

877-742-9800

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC

Related Links

http://www.providenthp.com

