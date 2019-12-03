Provident Healthcare Partners Wins Two Awards at the 11th Annual Americas M&A ATLAS AWARDS

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners, a middle-market healthcare investment banking firm, was the recipient of two awards at the 11th Annual Americas M&A ATLAS AWARDS: U.S.A M&A Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year and U.S.A. Deal of the Year. The Annual Awards Gala & Ceremony took place on October 24, 2019 at the Metropolitan Club in New York.

Provident has been the recipient of a total of 19 M&A ATLAS AWARDS over the past nine years. The firm has emerged as one of the most respected healthcare investment banking firms in the country through best in class strategic advisory and an unequivocal focus on its clients.

In addition to winning U.S.A M&A Healthcare Investment Bank of the Year, Provident won U.S.A. Deal of the Year (in the large mid-market category) for representing Peoples Health in its acquisition by UnitedHealthcare, a division of UnitedHealth Group. Peoples Health is a Medicare Advantage Organization that administers health benefits to over 63,000 beneficiaries in Louisiana. Provident served as exclusive investment banking advisor to Peoples Health.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is the leading investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare service companies. The firm has a thorough knowledge of market sectors and specialties, and unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process. Provident uncovers value and opportunities that others often overlook to create transaction premiums for its clients. For additional information on Provident, please visit www.providenthp.com.

About Global M&A Network

Global M&A Network produces the M&A ATLAS AWARDS™® for mergers, acquisitions, turnaround and alternative investor communities. The independently governed Americas awards singularly honors best value-creating deals, outstanding firms, top dealmakers and legendary leaders from the North and South Americas corporate, alternative investor and transactional communities for successfully closing deals. For additional information, please visit www.globalmanetwork.com.

