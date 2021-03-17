Provident Signs Enterprise Agreement with OpenSpace to Bring Automated 360 Degree Photo Documentation and Progress Tracking to Construction Sites

OpenSpace empowers builders to be more efficient by automating job site photo documentation and image analysis. Builders attach a small 360° camera to their hardhat, mark their starting point on the OpenSpace app, walk the site as normal, and then OpenSpace's software automatically handles imagery capture. After the data is uploaded, OpenSpace organizes the images, pins them to the correct location on the floorplan, and stitches them together. Customers can virtually walk through a site using the latest imagery, see how sites have changed over time, add notes and change requests, and more. Provident currently deploys OpenSpace on a multi-family project in Downtown Oklahoma. The firm decided to enter into an enterprise agreement with OpenSpace based on the benefits they've experienced already, from tracking site progress to creating a ground truth for insurance claims.

"OpenSpace is a great tool for construction—it allows our project team to view all areas of the jobsite remotely and see what progress is being made," said Damian Millisor, Project Manager with Provident. "With this information, we are able to adjust manpower on the job to make sure the project schedule is on track. It also is great for going back in time at any particular spot in the building to check to see that items were installed correctly and see what is buried within walls, to avoid potential issues when rework is required."

Provident has also seen benefits from some of OpenSpace's analytics features, such as ClearSight Progress Tracking. "There are many companies that offer simple photo documentation of construction; however, OpenSpace provides much more than that," said Blake Pearce, Vice President of Operations at Provident. "OpenSpace has already released a few additional extremely beneficial features and their pipeline of product development could change the way we manage construction forever."

About OpenSpace

Founded in 2017, OpenSpace is a San Francisco-based tech company that is on a mission to bring new levels of transparency to construction. Our solutions combine simple 360° cameras, computer vision, and AI to make it incredibly easy to capture a complete visual record of the jobsite, share it via the cloud and track progress. To date, our customers have used our platform to capture three billion square feet of active construction projects across thousands of sites in dozens of countries.

About Provident General Contractors

Provident General Contractors is a full-service contracting firm based out of Dallas. We are an industry leader who puts the client at the forefront of every project. Our experience in multifamily and commercial construction across the southwest for the last fifteen years has proven that we are experts at delivering consistent quality and cost-effective solutions. We work hand-in-hand with owners, architects, designers, and subcontractors at all phases of a project to provide results without compromise. At PGC, we believe there is always room for improvement and never settle for good enough. We strive to be exceptional.

