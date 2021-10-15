Providers of Football Training Programs, Elite Talent Football Academy, Teams Up With National Playmakers Academy and X3 Sports Performance and Therapy to Bring Mega Indoor Sports Facility to Ft Myers Florida

FT MYERS, Fla., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It is the collaboration of three heavyweights in the world of football as Elite Talent Football Academy, National Playmakers Academy, and X3 Performance and Physical Therapy come together to record a landmark achievement with the launch of a brand new 20,000 Sq ft indoor sports facility in Ft Myers Florida, which will officially open on January 3, 2022.

Jordan Luallen Facility

X3 Performance and Physical Therapy is owned by Jordan Luallen, a world-renowned strength and speed coach having served in a variety of roles over the last 10 years. Luallen spent the 2014 season working on the Washington Football Team's strength staff. In 2017 he ventured off into the private sector and developed a respected NFL Pre Draft Training program that has seen 16 draft picks since 2017 and 40 active NFL players as well as having trained over 100 different professional athletes in the NFL, NBA, MLB, and Indycar.

Buck Fitzgerald, the owner of National Playmakers Academy, played for UT and currently has more than 27 active NFL players, with over 800 offers to people in the NPA program. He has dedicated his resources to promoting the game by creating a platform for young, talented players to reach the highest level in their careers.

Derrick Tatum, founder of Elite Talent Football Academy completes the trio. Derrick has grown to become a major name in the game, playing for the Tennessee Titans and Seattle Seahawks in the NFL. He has been able to help over 500 students get offers at his various camps and clinics through the Elite Talent Football Academy.

The facility in the beautiful town of Ft Myers Florida will include a 4,000 sq ft weight room, 55yd x 18yd turf (~9000sq ft), a 1500 sq ft fitness center, recovery lab, and a movement analysis lab. Other features of the facility are a 1200 sq ft physical therapy center and a full-service kitchen with an executive chef.

The sports facility will offer year-round football training, including unlimited sessions, football drills, and speed and agility, as well as a weekly recruiting masterclass, mentorship classes, football Camps and exposure, 7v7, and college visits, amongst others.

