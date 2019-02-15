Providers Use Therap's Disability Software to Generate Comprehensive Reports for Audits, Compliance and Quality Assurance

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's electronic health record and documentation system is the leading software globally and within the United States to providers supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Its reporting features expand with regular new releases to include extensive reporting from data driven outcomes to billing audits, medication passes and histories to individual service data and much more.

The system features multiple standardized reports for most of its 80+ applications, from personal finance tracking to goal and outcome data collection and reporting, to monitoring health and well-being to billing for service deliveiry. These quality assurance reports track utilization and efficacy of services provided and documentation. Users with sufficient privileges enabled generate reports in near real-time for immediate review of data. Therap maintains a universal reports library created over 15 years of provider feedback and personalized requests, in addition to provider-specific reports based on ad hoc reporting needs. All reports export to PDF and Excel for review and further analysis or upload into external auditing tools to compare HR data or other source material, or to use in external documentation.

In addition, Therap produces aggregate dashboard reporting on incidents, outcomes, health tracking and a host of areas of documentation in system. Incident reporting, for example, includes restrictive interventions and categorization of intervention, configurable by the provider and/or state regulations. Reports on search results can also be generated as an Excel report for further analysis of terms and trends. With reports and dashboard capabilities, Therap offers agencies the ability to aggregate and report compliance activities throughout the organization. Multiple configurable reports are available to demonstrate acknowledgment and adherence to policies, documentation of services provided, reconciliation of services provided to services billed, and more. These functions are used for internal controls and compliance as part of external reviews and audits. When used regularly the reporting tools can enhance agency management practices, data quality, communications with policy makers and stakeholders, families, and help comply with Federal and oversight agency reporting mandates.

Therap's HIPAA-compliant Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities software applications are used in home and community-based services (HCBS) for documentation, communication and reporting and by the broader Longer Term Supports and Services (LTSS) community. Therap offers single software solutions for agency data driven outcomes, quality assurance and billing needs.

