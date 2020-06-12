Province of Mendoza Ad-Hoc Committee of Bondholders to Host Investor Call

NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad-Hoc Committee of Bondholders (the " AHC ") of the Province of Mendoza (the " Province ") informs holders of the Province's 8.375% Notes due 2024 (the " Notes ") that, in anticipation of the expiration of the Province's restructuring offer on June 16, 2020, the AHC will be hosting an investor call on June 15, 2020.

Holders of the Notes currently evaluating the offer are encouraged to attend the proposed call at 9 AM EST on June 15, 2020 . If you would like to join the call, please fill out this form.

As noted in the AHC release dated June 8, 2020, the AHC has rejected the offer as put forth by the Province.

