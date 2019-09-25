Provista Adds REEF Technology To National Portfolio Of Hospitality Members

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Provista announces the addition of REEF Technology, the premier creator of last-block mobility and logistical hubs that enable cities, residents and businesses to better connect with the on-demand economy, to its 200,000+ member portfolio. Provista will strengthen REEF's financial and operational performance by connecting it with top contracts from the nation's most sought-after suppliers across all areas of its business.

"We are thrilled REEF Technology has chosen Provista as a strategic partner to provide access to a best in class food program, recommended transportation and logistics providers, preferred technology products, as well as a broad range of contracts and customized solutions to benefit their entire supply chain," said David Richard, Sr. Director of Program & Portfolio Development at Provista. "We are eager to integrate into the REEF ecosystem as they continue to rapidly expand their operations."

"With parking facilities in nearly every city in the U.S., we want to use our real estate to help further connect our communities and partnered businesses. Provista continues to be a critical component of our supply chain efforts by providing us a first view of the most innovative products. Their ability to support our aggregation and supply chain initiatives consistently delivers measurable value for REEF Technology as well as our REEF KITCHENS and REEF PARKING divisions," said Chris Silkworth, Vice President of Procurement & Supply Chain at REEF Technology.

REEF Technology, formerly known as ParkJockey Global, is the largest parking network in North America with more than 4,500 locations. REEF Technology has launched more than 50 virtual kitchens with hundreds more expected by the end of the year.

Provista, a leader in group purchasing, applies the collective buying power of members to deliver best-in-class sourcing, analytic and collaboration services across multiple industries to over 200,000 members.

About Provista

With more than $100 billion in collective buying power, Provista is a group purchasing powerhouse. We actively combine multiple companies' purchases together to deliver low prices on contracts and services to members. But we don't stop at savings. Our member-first approach is also there to alleviate supply chain complexity with proven solutions. Discover more at Provistaco.com/hospitality.

About REEF Technology

REEF Technology is the ecosystem that connects the world to your block. By reimagining the role of parking facilities through technology-driven digital and physical platforms, REEF Technology creates last-block mobility and logistical hubs that serve the needs of cities, residents and businesses. Backed by SoftBank Vision Fund and MIC, REEF Technology currently operates more than 4,600 parking facilities in North America's top 25 markets and is growing rapidly. For more information, visit https://reeftechnology.com/.

SOURCE Provista

Related Links

http://www.provistaco.com

