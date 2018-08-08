Provista Names DEG its Digital Agency of Record

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Provista—a leader in health care and hospitality supply chain management—recently designated full-service digital agency DEG as its Digital Agency of Record, recognizing a partnership that has continued to expand over the past four years.

"Provista plays an important role in the industries it serves, and is crucial to the operations of its more than 200,000 members," said Jayland Wheeler, Group Account Director at DEG. "We will continue to help Provista meet its objectives through growth and conversion and stand out as an invaluable partner to businesses across the country."

DEG and Provista have already collaborated to more successfully acquire and engage its wide range of members across digital channels, such as paid media, while providing analytics and creative services. In addition to those ongoing services, the agency and brand will now set sights on a new website and member portal—creating a focus on awareness and lead generation, while also streamlining the user experience for both prospects and current members.

"Provista is here to deliver savings and relief to our members with our sourcing, analytic, and collaboration services," said Kathryn French, AVP of Marketing at Provista. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with DEG in order to better communicate with and serve our member base."

About Provista

With more than $100 billion in collective buying power, Provista is a group purchasing powerhouse. We actively combine multiple companies' purchases together to deliver low prices on contracts and services to members. But we don't stop at savings. Our member-first approach is also there to alleviate supply chain complexity with proven solutions and advisory services.

About DEG

One of the fastest-growing companies in the country, DEG is a full-service digital agency delivering marketing messages that connect and resonate at the moment of greatest impact. DEG aims to best understand its clients' customers and utilizes the creative application of technology to target them with the most relevant and actionable content. The agency partners with flagship brands such as Purina, AMC Theatres, Ferrellgas, Hallmark, and LVMH. DEG can be found at www.degdigital.com and on Twitter @DEGdigital.

