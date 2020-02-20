Provo Water Park Announces New Brand and Identity

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Splash Summit Waterpark announced that it is the new owner of the Seven Peaks Waterpark in Provo. Seven Peaks Waterpark will now be known as Splash Summit Waterpark. The new brand embodies the organization's commitment to creating a safe and fun environment for Utah families. The same waterslides from the iconic 17-acre park will remain along with the 500,000-gallon wave pool, eateries and more—changes include the name, logo, tagline and website: www.splashsummit.com.

"This change gives us a renewed impetus for the water park's plans for future growth while providing the resources to make further improvements," said company spokesperson Nick Strong. "The new identity builds upon the history of the park while opening doors to the future. We're excited for this new chapter and think that our guests will enjoy the changes we're making."

In 2019, the company refurbished the slides, added new features to the kiddie area, improved water temperature, and other enhancements to improve guests' satisfaction and experience.

Splash Summit Waterpark will offer the public the new Summit Season Pass. Any Pass of All Passes holders may call Splash Summit Waterpark before Apr. 1, 2020 to receive an exclusive promotion on a new Summit Season Pass.

Holding to tradition, the company will open the water park Memorial Day weekend, beginning Saturday, May 23 at 10:00 AM.

About Splash Summit Waterpark

Splash Summit Waterpark is Utah's largest waterpark. With more than 15 water attractions including five drop slides, a 500,000-gallon wave pool and more. Our goal is to provide a safe and fun environment for families and friends to make lifelong memories. For more information on the water park, guests can visit www.splashsummit.com.

CONTACTS:

Splash Summit Waterpark: (385) 309-2388

SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

https://www.facebook.com/splashsummit

SOURCE Splash Summit Waterpark

Related Links

https://www.splashsummit.com

