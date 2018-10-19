Proxima, the UK's leading provider of procurement consulting services, has been awarded a place on the Crown Commercial Service's Management Consultancy Framework (MCF2)

LONDON, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Having been the foremost provider of procurement services to the private sector for over ten years, Proxima's Public Sector practice continues to go from strength to strength. The practice offers Proxima's full range of specialist procurement capabilities, innovative delivery models and vast network of knowledge to Contracting Authorities across the Public Sector.

"As the UK's leading procurement business, we are excited to have been awarded a place be on the MCF2 framework and look forward to partnering with Contracting Authorities across the UK Public Sector in delivering world class procurement," said Gareth Evans, CEO of Proxima. "We've seen great demand for our services as the Civil Service rises to the challenges of raising commercial capability, saving tax payers money and delivering great public services. As a market leader and an innovator in procurement we are well positioned to help and are enjoying working closely with our customers in Central Government and the Wider Public Sector."

In a further move, Proxima has appointed John Collington as Non-Executive Chairman of the Advisory Board for its Public Sector practice. Collington is a former Chief Procurement Officer (at the Cabinet Office) and Group Commercial Director at the Home Office. "John's appointment reflects our strategic advancement and our commitment to having the very best people delivering our unique brand of procurement best practice," said Evans.

