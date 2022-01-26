PROXIMAS GROUP ANNOUNCES THE HIRING OF TINA KUHN AS PRESIDENT

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximas Group, the Maryland-based provider of engineering, cybersecurity, user experience, communications, mobile, and linguistic solutions to Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and Commercial clients announces the hiring of Tina Kuhn as President.

An experienced and proven leader in the national security and cybersecurity sectors, Ms. Kuhn will be leading acquisition and integration efforts for Proximas Group as the company seeks to add to its portfolio of technology and engagement solutions for the security, defense, and technology markets. She comes to Proximas Group after serving as President and CEO of CyberCore Technologies. Prior to that, she was Sr. Vice President at Sotera Defense, leading the Cyber Systems and Solutions division and served as Vice President of Northrop Grumman Corporation's Cybersecurity business unit.

Ms. Kuhn was awarded the Women in Technology award for mid-tier contractor in 2020, The Daily Record Power 100 list in 2021, one of the 10 best CEOs of 2019 by Industry Era magazine, and was selected by WashingtonExec as a "25 Leaders in Government Contracting You Should Know About". Ms. Kuhn is a member of the Howard County Public Schools Early College Program and author of "The Manager's Communication Toolkit."

"I am excited to join this organization and help its growing family of companies deliver tomorrow's solutions to clients facing unique business and mission challenges," said Kuhn. "I have spent more than 25 years building teams and growing businesses and look forward to using that experience to add and integrate new capabilities into Proximas Group."

"Our goal is to grow Proximas Group's already robust set of software engineering, cybersecurity, mobile, user experience, strategic communications, and linguistic solutions," said Christopher Young, Proximas Group Owner and Managing Partner. "Adding a leader with Tina's experience and insight will pay big dividends as we seek to grow through acquisition."

Proximas Group is a family of companies serving the U.S. Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, and commercial marketplace. Its companies—ProObject, ADG Creative, Government Services Group, Secure Offices, and Yellowstone Group—specialize in software engineering, cybersecurity, mobile, user experience, strategic communications, and linguistics solutions.

