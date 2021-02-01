Proximo 3 Unites Three Microsoft MVPs to Launch New Consultancy, Focused on Simplifying Digital Transformation for UK Businesses

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of Microsoft Most Valuable Professionals unveiled a new business venture today, with the launch of UK-based consultancy Proximo 3. Co-founder and Managing Director Mark Christie announced the partnership, citing a vision and mission to remove complexities and simplify digital transformation for big business. Proximo3 promises to provide a new and better way to deliver impactful change for clients - using their proprietary P3 framework.

Proximo 3 brings together over 40 years of deep domain experience within the Microsoft business applications space, as well as experience managing hundreds of implementations for clients in key verticals like construction, manufacturing, financial services and the public sector.

Christie said: "Proximo 3 was born from our hands-on experience with clients in recent years. As consultants, all four of us increasingly witnessed a need for agile transformation at pace, and reduced complexity in processes, programmes and strategy. Together we wanted to resolve these challenges clients were facing."

"We believe that it's not the technology that solves your operational problems, it's a well-planned and executed digital strategy that meets your business objectives, selects the right technology and is adopted well by the people using it."

"Our clients are understandably focused on the day to day running of their business, so they're time-poor to explore the solutions available to help it thrive. That's where Proximo 3 come in. We work with clients to explore the intricacies of the business, provide that deep understanding of the solutions that best achieve their business future-vision, create a roadmap for success and recommend the appropriate technology to invest in."

Co-founder and Technical Director Iain Connolly said: "The P3 framework is a process that we have refined over our combined years of client work, designed to unveil and unblock pain points and ensure we resolve them by combining the right technology, people and processes for success. It's a unique but tried-and-tested methodology. We're looking forward to bringing it to more new clients in 2021 and seeing the reach of its impact expanded."

Christie concluded: "It's been a very strange year to bring a business to life. However, our services have proven vital to clients who are still navigating the very real challenges of coronavirus business disruption. The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation in key sectors like supply chain, telecoms, and financial services, to name a few. As a team, we're glad we can formalise our individual industry impact and experience to launch Proximo 3 and extend our reach to new clients."

Christie and Connolly - widely acknowledged to be leaders within the Microsoft community - are the founders and architects of Scottish Summit. Launched in 2018, the annual business applications event brings together Microsoft leaders and partners from across the globe to share over 500 educational sessions and networking opportunities. This year, the event will be globally streamed live and online.

The pair are joined at Proximo3 by Andrew Bibby, Customer Success Director.

Bibby rounded off: "I'm pleased and proud to be a part of the Proximo 3 team. The MVP and Microsoft business applications community is focused on constant professional development and peer-to-peer support. It's testament to the space that we've been able to collaborate and develop excellent working relationships - both with each other and our partners at Microsoft - over the past ten plus years. I'm excited to bring over 20 years of experience and project success to new clients to help them accelerate growth and success with Dynamics 365 and the Power Platform."

Proximo 3 have a large reach across the UK and an extended global reach. Visit the website at proximo3.com

