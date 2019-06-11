Proximo Medical Expands Portfolio with PMT Partners

CASTLE PINES, Colo., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximo Medical today announced it has been selected by PMT Partners, a medical device innovator focused on the advancement of angiographic injectors, for commercialization of the PowrSyringe and AirTight Control Syringe technologies.

Proximo Medical is a fractional commercial organization for start-up medical device technologies that delivers market validation, an experienced workforce and scalability to deliver accelerated revenues.

With over 20 million global angiographic procedures performed each year, Proximo Medical will position the PowrSyringe and AirTight Control Syringe as tools every interventionalist should have during an angiography procedure.

The PowrSyringe has an ergonomic handle that reduces hand fatigue and improves injection speed in angiography. The device is designed to reduce contrast usage and radiation exposure while improving image quality. PowrSyringe provides less setup time and up to 120% faster injection.

"Interventionalists need a faster, high pressure injection solution. By partnering with Proximo, we can aggressively launch these technologies with a proven team whose sales expertise will accelerate clinical adoption," states Chris Livingstone, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for PMT Partners. "Proximo opens the door to establishing how our technologies improve patient outcomes while reducing costs and improving service."

The AirTight Control Syringe provides finger loops that rotate independent of the manifold, reduce the "wobble" effect and eliminate the likelihood of air leaks, which slows the process and impact of the procedure. Both syringe devices aim to be the standard of care in angiography procedures.

"We are pleased to be working with PMT Partners and their technologies that address an unmet need in angiography," states Brett Martin, CEO, Proximo Medical. "Proximo will introduce the technologies to physicians, underscoring its importance in all angiography, inflation and discography procedures. We know what's next and provide innovators the insights, marketing intelligence and a sales force that hits the ground running."

About Proximo Medical

Proximo Medical provides medical device innovators with market analysis, economic insights, and a world class sales and marketing team, bringing innovative solutions to the market, allowing patients to receive, and physicians to provide, the best care in a cost-effective model. Proximo Medical also partners with venture capital and private equity groups who have a portfolio of medical device technologies to make highly informed investment decisions and maximize enterprise value. Visit ProximoMedical.com

About PMT Partners

PMT Partners is dedicated to the research and development of specialty products, devices and instruments used in health care. PMT Partners provide technologies that help customers reduce expenses while improving service and quality. Visit https://www.powrsyringe.com/

