Proximo Medical Named Commercialization Partner for Elucid Bioimaging

CASTLE PINES, Colo., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Proximo Medical, LLC, a business acceleration solution that addresses medical device commercialization challenges among startup and established medical device technologies looking to expand adoption in the U.S., announced a partnership with Elucid Bioimaging, a developer of diagnostic image analysis software used to assist in the detection and treatment of heart attack and stroke.

Atherosclerosis is a process of progressive thickening and hardening of arterial walls due to plaque build-up. The company's signature technology, vascuCAP®, is the only FDA-cleared, histologically-validated software for evaluation of atherosclerotic plaque stability from a single CT Angiography to inform the risk of a cardiovascular event and treatment selection.

"VascuCAP uses machine learning to analyze CT scans of arteries and automatically quantify and classify the type of atherosclerotic plaque. This information, along with key measures of the artery's structure, leads to significant improvements in accurately predicting events, informing optimal intervention, and, when appropriate, pre-procedure planning," states Blake Richards, CEO, Elucid Bioimaging. "VascuCAP helps cardiologists, vascular surgeons, and radiologists determine the right intervention for the right patient to a level of specificity that existing non-invasive diagnostics cannot detect."

"Partnering with Proximo Medical allows us to de-risk our commercial execution strategy with proven marketing and sales expertise, enhancing commercial viability and rapidly driving awareness among key opinion leaders," added Richards.

"Health information technology and diagnostics are the future of health care," states Brett Martin, CEO, Proximo Medical. "We are pleased to be partnering with Elucid Bioimaging, a company that is helping physicians address the world's two leading causes of death, heart attack and stroke, by using intelligence to analyze scans with real time data, providing physicians and patients more information to help predict adverse cardiovascular events and appropriate treatment pathways."

About Proximo Medical

Proximo Medical is a business acceleration solution that overcomes medical device commercialization challenges by providing innovators with market analysis, economic insights, access to key thought leaders and a world class sales and marketing team focused on commercial execution that will maximize capital impact. Visit ProximoMedical.com

About Elucid Bioimaging

Elucid Bioimaging is a Boston-based medical technology with a mission to better understand and treat the underlying cause of heart attacks and strokes: subclinical atherosclerosis. Elucid's proprietary software, vascuCAP, provides unique information to clinicians to assess risk and inform personalized treatment selection. Visit Elucidbio.com

