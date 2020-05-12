Proximo Medical Partners with EnviroTech to Protect Health of U.S. Workers, Economy

CASTLE PINES, Colo., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Proximo Medical, LLC, a business acceleration solution that addresses medical device commercialization challenges among startup and established medical device technologies looking to expand adoption in the U.S., announced a partnership with EnviroTech Water Treatment, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antiseptic hand sanitizers.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hand hygiene has been, and continues to be, an important part of the U.S. response to the COVID-19 epidemic. Practicing hand hygiene, which includes the use of alcohol-based hand sanitizer, is a simple yet highly effective way to prevent the spread of pathogens and infections.

As the U.S. moves to reopen the economy, new safety protocols are being instituted across industries including health care, education, retail, food and beverage, travel and tourism, real estate, manufacturing and more. Sanitizing agents are an important part of those protocols in returning workers to their place of business, helping to hinder transmission of the coronavirus.

EnviroTech CEO Steve Winter says, "Proximo Medical has established relationships throughout the U.S. in both the public and private sector. Knowing the COVID-19 global pandemic will be a part of our lives for the foreseeable future, we need to enable our workforce to return to safe and sanitized environments. The Proximo Medical team expands our reach and puts sanitizing agents in the hands of workers who are getting back to business."

"Given the current crisis, we need to be flexible in order to assist America's return to business," states Brett Martin, CEO, Proximo Medical. "Proximo Medical is proud to be doing our part in responding to this global crisis in the health care setting and beyond. We know changes in safety protocols have occurred and by helping provide sanitizing agents to critical areas of our economy, we are answering the call to protect the health of U.S. workers and our country's economic vitality."

About Proximo Medical

Proximo Medical, LLC is a business acceleration solution that effectively and efficiently overcomes medical device commercialization challenges by providing start-ups and international medical device companies entering the U.S. market with market analysis, economic insights and a world-class national sales team. We help bring innovative solutions to market, providing patients the best care in a cost-effective model. Proximo Medical also provides insights to venture capital and private equity groups on medical device technology. Visit ProximoMedical.com

About EnviroTech Water Treatment

EnviroTech Water Treatment (ET) is a leading manufacturer and supplier of specialty chemicals and delivers wide-ranging solutions that optimize operational efficiencies for keeping food and water safe and environments clean. ET partners with distributors to provide a complete line of EPA and FDA approved products for a variety of industries including industrial water treatment, meat and poultry processing, food & beverage, agriculture, animal health, oil and gas, wastewater treatment and more. Visit EnviroTecheng.net

