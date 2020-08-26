prpl Foundation Releases Wi-Fi EasyMesh Open-Source Software

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- prpl Foundation announced the release of its prplMesh software stack, eligible for Wi-Fi Alliance (WFA) certification as Release 1, for both Agent and Controller. prpl Foundation hosted the open-source reference implementation, with members contributing to the project. The mission of the prplMesh project is to lower the barrier to entry for Service Providers and their OEMs to widely deploy Wi-Fi EasyMesh home networks. This is done by developing a highly portable carrier-grade open-source implementation of the WFA EasyMesh Specification. Subscribers and consumers will enjoy deployments, as EasyMesh networks provide true whole-home Wi-Fi coverage through easy installation of self-organizing Wi-Fi extenders distributed throughout their homes.

"We are very pleased to see our prplMesh project reach this important milestone as it progresses toward deployments later this year" said Robert Ferreira, President of prpl Foundation. "The ecosystem values such an open-source implementation to accelerate widescale deployment of manageable Wi-Fi EasyMesh networks."

The prplMesh release includes open-source code for both Agent and Controller, providing a complete EasyMesh network. The Controller includes intelligent decision-making algorithms that support mobility/client-steering, optimal path selection, channel selection, statistics, network map and dynamic frequency selection. Scoped as a highly portable reference implementation, it leverages prpl open APIs and provides ample room for value-add product differentiation from service providers and their OEMs.

The prplMesh release is augmented with WFA Data Elements for consistent manageability. Service providers can rely on a standardized set of the most important key performance indicators for Wi-Fi network health, such as how many devices are on the network, use of bandwidth, signal strength measurements and free airtime.

Collaborating with the Broadband Forum, prplMesh also includes a carrier-grade management interface, with a new data model for managing mesh networks. The stack leverages a highly scalable "micro-services" architecture, proven as the best fit for open-source development by a diverse community of developers in dispersed geographies.

Several leading service providers, OEMs and technology vendors contribute to prplMesh including ADTRAN, ASSIA, Calix, CommScope, Deutsche Telekom, GlobalLogic, Intel, KAON, Lifemote, MaxLinear, Minim, Verizon, and Vodafone.

SUPPORTING QUOTES:

"Reliable home connectivity has become a life-essential utility, enabling remote work, remote education, and remote medicine since the beginning of the pandemic. ASSIA has been heavily investing its resources and know-how into driving open standards for the Connected Home, with open standards organizations including the prpl Foundation. We believe our work with prpl will help build the embedded CPE software infrastructure necessary to bring business-grade reliability to home networks at price points accessible to most Internet users. We are also taking pride in enabling an artificial intelligence application ecosystem by building the data models and control frameworks for this vibrant group of applications."

-- Tuncay Cil, CSO ASSIA

"GlobalLogic, a leader in product development services, has a special focus on Home Router and residential Wi-Fi solutions. GlobalLogic develops solutions for GW and SRB Middleware software packages and is an active member of the prpl Foundation. As part of our interest to bring better user experiences to home users, GlobalLogic is active in the prplMesh community and is contributing code to the prpl open source foundation."

-- Eli Schwarzfuchs, GM Israel and Head of BB, GlobalLogic

"Great wireless performance is an absolute necessity to individuals and families that are now working, learning, playing and socializing from home. Intel's support and contributions to Wi-Fi Easy Mesh and the prpl Foundation are important to helping deliver exceptional wireless products and enabling service providers to deliver exceptional online experiences to people all over world."

-- Eric Mclaughlin, Vice President Client Computing Group, GM Wireless Solutions Group, Intel Corporation

"prpl Foundation aggregates some of the best industry talent in carrier-grade home connectivity and provides the missing link between renowned silicon manufacturers, major service providers and leading OEMs to enable telcos to conquer the home of their customers with the best Wi-Fi proposition in the industry. The prplMesh project is the opportunity for KAON to actively contribute, and at the same time, for all communities to benefit from the powerful development of prpl. prplMesh will provide the EasyMesh open-source software offering to Telcos and their customers, with all required features, while supporting evolving technology in the future within the shortest possible time."

-- Thomas Staneker, SVP for Business Development and prpl BoD member, KAON

"The release of prplMesh is the catalyst needed by Tier 1 carriers to successfully unlock the performance and robustness of wireless, wired, and hybrid home networks. Optimizing the orchestration of multiple access points and backhaul connectivity is even more critical to carriers and their customers as they struggle with the challenging new normal of increased working, learning, and streaming from home."

-- Len Dauphinee, VP and CTO Broadband Products, MaxLinear Inc.

"We partner with OEMs to provide cutting-edge whole home Wi-Fi solutions, so supporting prplMesh makes business sense. Recently, we've contributed hardware and have participated in architecture meetings with the seasoned group of engineers. As we already have EasyMesh products in flight, we are excited to help prplMesh become the Multi-AP implementation standard for rapid development and integrations."

-- Alec Rooney, co-founder and CTO of Minim

