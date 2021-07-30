PRR Announces New Senior Director of Creative and Marketing

Eppich has more than 20 years of creative and marketing communications experience helping clients and organizations reinvigorate, transform, and grow their marketing and creative work. His keen instincts and insights have inspired big, award-winning ideas that connected with consumers across multiple channels, from public relations and social/digital media to influencer marketing and events. His work – in both private and public sectors – also includes consumer lifestyle marketing, brand strategy, content development, DEI, and community engagement.

"Greg is a champion of creative ideas," said Diana Steeble, managing principal at PRR. "I've had the pleasure of working with Greg since 1999, and I can attest to how Greg has led hundreds of award-winning creative, insight-driven PR and marketing activations. And as an inspirational leader and a true champion of staff, he has demonstrated the ability to build inclusive and high-performing team cultures where careers are nurtured, and employees thrive in an environment of curiosity, collaboration, and communication."

As part of PRR's senior leadership team, Eppich will lead a team of social marketing, creative, digital marketing, and behavior change specialists across a portfolio of public and private sector clients including King County, Sound Transit, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Washington State Department of Health, Washington State Department of Transportation, and the Virginia Department of Rail and Transportation. His leadership comes at a time when PRR is preparing to celebrate 40 years of providing clients and communities with meaningful communications solutions that drive diversity, equity, and inclusion by meeting people where they are. Eppich will continue to position PRR for creative and marketing opportunities across the company's three main sectors of transportation, environment, and healthcare.

Prior to joining PRR, Eppich was a senior vice president at MSL, a global marketing communications firm, where he led a team of integrated marketing and public relations specialists for several leading consumer brands in a variety of categories, including food and beverage, premium spirits, coffee, confections, luxury goods and services, hospitality, and pet care.

Established in 1981, PRR is a mission-driven agency dedicated to creating real and lasting change in the world. A certified women-owned business, PRR brings multi-disciplinary expertise in communications and outreach for environment, healthcare, and transportation industries, prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion in all work the agency does. To learn more about PRR, visit prrbiz.com.

About PRR

PRR provides integrated communications solutions that help people make informed decisions and build stronger, more inclusive communities. Staff are experts in the transportation, healthcare, and environmental sectors where we offer research, community engagement, social marketing, and human-centered design services anchored in our philosophy to Make It Meaningful. That means we prioritize diversity, equity, and inclusion in everything we do. Our body of work includes public-private partnerships, social determinants of health, road construction, stormwater and water treatment infrastructure, energy efficiency, health care and coverage, road usage charge, commercial development, transit planning, substance use and misuse, and current crises including emergency and disaster preparedness. Established in 1981, PRR is a bicoastal agency with a team of national experts located in Seattle, Washington D.C., Norfolk, Va., and Baltimore.

