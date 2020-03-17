PruittHealth - Grandview Resident is Suspected of Contracting COVID-19

NORCROSS, Ga., March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of ongoing efforts to protect our community, PruittHealth can confirm that its Athens, Georgia facility, PruittHealth – Grandview, has transferred a resident to a local hospital with symptoms similar to those associated with COVID-19. Tests have neither confirmed nor ruled out COVID-19, but we have informed local and state health officials. We have activated our infection control processes, and we are in contact with individuals recently in close contact with the resident. However, out of respect for the situation, we cannot share more about the resident's condition at this time.

Effective immediately, we will escalate our internal Alert Code to Red for this facility, following guidance from public health officials, including the Centers for Disease Control and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. In addition to current precautions – including increasing cleaning frequency, postponing communal activities, ceasing visitation, and screening residents – the facility will further restrict staff to only essential personnel and new admissions will cease. Only those who have been trained in protocols developed by public health officials to identify the first signs of COVID-19 are permitted to work in the center.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the pandemic continues to spread and the ability to test increases, more cases are expected to be diagnosed, including more instances of person-to-person spread.

If you have questions or need assistance, we encourage you to consult PruittHealth.com, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We will continue to monitor the issue and its effects on our community as we follow the latest public health guidance. We ask that any employee, patient, or family member with questions about our protocols contact our Emergency Operations Center at 855-742-5983.

