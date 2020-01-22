PruittHealth Administrator Married in Special Ceremony Surrounded by Residents

Ashlyn Broderick has worked at PruittHealth for eight years and currently serves as the administrator at PruittHealth – Augusta Hills. She and her fiancé, U.S. Army Sergeant Major Jason Holland, originally planned on going to the local courthouse to be married after almost three years together. Jason was granted leave for the wedding and was to travel to Augusta from Fort Hood, Texas, where he is currently stationed.

In a heartwarming turn of events, Ashlyn proposed the idea of a ceremony at the facility. During her time at PruittHealth, she has built strong relationships with both the residents and her fellow staff and knew she wanted them to be a part of her special day. For many residents, leaving the facility for an offsite ceremony would have been challenging, so Ashlyn decided to bring the wedding to them.

On December 23, the couple was married in a holiday ceremony at the facility, surrounded by Ashlyn's beloved residents. Her residents – a ring bearer and four bridesmaids – made up her bridal party. Claude Epps, a resident at the facility, had the honor of giving the bride away and worked tirelessly in physical therapy sessions to prepare for the big day.

"To be able to marry the love of my life, surrounded by the loves of my life… I don't think I could have asked for anything better than that," said Ashlyn. "PruittHealth's mission is Our Family, Your Family, One Family and clearly – we mean it!"

Access the full wedding video here, as well as Associated Press photos from the ceremony.

