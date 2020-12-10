PruittHealth Appoints Randall Loggins as New Chief Financial Officer

"I am confident that Randall's extensive knowledge in both the health care and finance professions will ensure continued progress toward our goal of providing superior care and safety to our patients and customers," said Neil L. Pruitt, Jr., Chaiman & CEO of PruittHealth. "Randall is an invaluable strategic partner for our organization, and with his vast experience and proven leadership with the PruittHealth family, I look forward to continuing to work with him as he takes on these expanded responsibilities."

Prior to joining the organization, Randall spent 10 years in health care banking at SunTrust Bank, where he helped start their national Senior Living platform. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia and a Master of Business Administration from Emory University's Goizueta Business School, with a concentration in Finance.

About PruittHealth

A family-owned organization for 50 years, PruittHealth provides a seamless network of post-acute care services and resources, offering skilled nursing care, home health care, end-of-life hospice care, therapy services, as well as pharmacy and infusion services across the Southeast. Our 16,000 employed partners serve approximately 24,000 patients daily in more than 180 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. For more information about our commitment to caring, visit pruitthealth.com.

